Jenzabar Enhances Jenzabar SONIS Student Information System to Better Meet the Needs of the New Student

BOSTON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenzabar, Inc., a leading technology innovator in higher education serving the new student, today announced significant enhancements to the Jenzabar SONIS Student Information System. With new capabilities, including multi-lingual online applications, single sign-on, improved workflow processes, and enhanced navigation, universities can now better streamline operations and efficiencies to enhance and simplify the student experience.

"Jenzabar SONIS continues to be the foundation of our software services on our campus," said Derron Wilkinson, Chief Information Officer at San Joaquin College of Law. "With over 80 enhancements in version 3.4, the future looks bright. Our integration with other systems will be even easier with direct access to data, single sign-on, and deep linking."

Designed specifically for specialized career and technical schools, as well as international institutions, Jenzabar SONIS allows schools to manage all aspects of their administrative tasks online and provides integrated services for admissions, registrations, grading, billing, course management, and other administration functions. Jenzabar SONIS provides mobile access to information so students can more easily manage day-to-day life on campus. The newly enhanced suite enables institutions to provide a better student experience with the following new features:

Simplified user interface for a superior experience. New menu and table designs make navigating the system even easier so that administration has more time to service students.

for a superior experience. New menu and table designs make navigating the system even easier so that administration has more time to service students. Authenticated single sign-on (SSO) with Facebook and Google allows students and staff to sign in through social platforms.

with Facebook and Google allows students and staff to sign in through social platforms. Deep linking capabilities enable easy integration between departments and users to get up to speed quickly.

enable easy integration between departments and users to get up to speed quickly. Improved international capabilities allow online application and prospect inquiries in multiple languages. Jenzabar SONIS supports international schools and enables institutions to support a growing global student base. Institutions can customize translations to ensure accuracy.

allow online application and prospect inquiries in multiple languages. Jenzabar SONIS supports international schools and enables institutions to support a growing global student base. Institutions can customize translations to ensure accuracy. Improved workflow allows manual processes to be streamlined automatically. Time saved on administrative tasks gives staff more time to engage with students.

"Today's students are digital natives who have never known a world without the internet and mobile devices. These mobile-centric students expect high-quality service from their institutions," said Daniel Huggins, Manager of Product Development at Jenzabar. "The sophisticated capabilities within the Jenzabar SONIS cloud-based student information system enables colleges and universities to offer a student-centric approach to learning without sacrificing the agility and responsiveness needed to compete in this changing market."

About Jenzabar

Created out of a passion for education and a vision for technology, Jenzabar offers disruptive, innovative software solutions and services that empower students' success and help higher education institutions meet the demands of the modern student. Over 1,350 higher educational campuses harness Jenzabar solutions for improved performance across campus and a more personalized and connected experience for the student. For further information, please visit www.jenzabar.com or on Twitter @Jenzabar or LinkedIn.

