Jenzabar Financial Aid Solution Enhancements Enable Campus Leaders to Focus on Student Enrollment, Retention, and Experiences

BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenzabar, Inc., a leading technology innovator in higher education serving the new student, today announced critical enhancements to Jenzabar Financial Aid, a comprehensive automation, packaging, and reporting system that helps institutions to deliver smarter, faster financial aid offerings. Jenzabar's latest release enables greater operational efficiency by allowing group processing, group billing, and group communications. It also features enhanced usability functions like the option to streamline IPEDS reporting and queries across databases. With more sophisticated student support capabilities, such as the flexibility to calculate expected family contributions (EFC) on the fly, financial aid departments can spend more time meeting with students and supporting their institution's enrollment and retention goals.

"The new database query function in Jenzabar Financial Aid will allow for additional ad-hoc reporting and data mining of financial aid and student data," said Diane M Smith, Systems Analyst at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College. "We can join our Jenzabar Financial Aid data with information in our ERP. The new database query function in Jenzabar Financial Aid allows us to have access to the financial aid data which may not be possible with other financial aid systems."

Jenzabar Financial Aid enables higher education institutions to be more agile and responsive in helping students understand their short- and long-term financial options and obligations. With resources stretched thin due to the unpredictable economy and the COVID-19 pandemic, institutions need easy to use, efficient financial aid systems that allow counselors and staff to work directly with students and their families.

"In today's tech-savvy world, students and parents should be able to access and even update financial aid information in real time through user-friendly, mobile platforms. Jenzabar Financial Aid addresses these modern needs while opening the door for students to have more meaningful, impactful discussions with financial aid staff," said Ed Colestock, Financial Aid Product Manager at Jenzabar. "We are excited to unveil these new capabilities within Jenzabar Financial Aid, which were specifically designed to make students' lives and institutional operations easier."

With this upgrade, Jenzabar Financial Aid enables institutions to:

Deliver group billing and anticipated aid . Institutions can bill students in batches and show anticipated aid, which gives students an accurate picture of their financial responsibilities after projected financial aid. Institutions also have the flexibility to choose how this is reflected in student bills.

. Institutions can bill students in batches and show anticipated aid, which gives students an accurate picture of their financial responsibilities after projected financial aid. Institutions also have the flexibility to choose how this is reflected in student bills. Send automated group communications . Jenzabar Financial Aid was enhanced with new usability features including a more uniform scheduling functionality. Additional options within the scheduler can automate packaging, student billing, email notifications, nudges, ISIR imports, and more.

. Jenzabar Financial Aid was enhanced with new usability features including a more uniform scheduling functionality. Additional options within the scheduler can automate packaging, student billing, email notifications, nudges, ISIR imports, and more. Generate alternate EFC . Jenzabar Financial Aid now includes flexibility around entering and managing FAFSA information, state, or institutional application information for financial aid. This allows institutions to manually enter financial information to package for aid so staff can generate an EFC on the fly.

. Jenzabar Financial Aid now includes flexibility around entering and managing FAFSA information, state, or institutional application information for financial aid. This allows institutions to manually enter financial information to package for aid so staff can generate an EFC on the fly. Create IPEDS reports . Jenzabar Financial Aid simplifies and streamlines the complex process of creating an IPEDS report. It ensures accuracy, compliance, and confidence in the reporting while saving time so resources can be spent supporting students.

. Jenzabar Financial Aid simplifies and streamlines the complex process of creating an IPEDS report. It ensures accuracy, compliance, and confidence in the reporting while saving time so resources can be spent supporting students. Simplify database queries. With a new, user-friendly interface, Jenzabar Financial Aid allows users to access database queries, lists, exports, and reports with just a few clicks. Institutions can pull data in any format, allowing data to move between Jenzabar Financial Aid and any ERP or SIS. It also enables users to query across databases.

For more information, visit https://jenzabar.com/product/financial-aid.

