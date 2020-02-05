Jenzabar Fuels Higher Education Industry's Digital Transformation to the Cloud

BOSTON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenzabar, a leading technology innovator in higher education serving the new student, today announced its continued effort to spur digital transformation across higher education following the launch of a new brand and renewed focus on enabling institutional and student success through technology. In 2019, more than 30 colleges, universities, and technical schools either selected Jenzabar's unified student information system or ERP solution or expanded their existing partnership.

2019 was a watershed year for Jenzabar, as the company created new partnerships, expanded numerous client engagements, enhanced its Jenzabar One and Jenzabar SONIS solutions, and unveiled a new brand that ensures institutions can use technology to prioritize student engagement and success.

"This past year, we unveiled our new brand, which renewed our focus on building and maintaining strategic partnerships with higher education institutions that want to progress with their digital transformation and enable better experiences across campus," said Ling Chai, President and CEO of Jenzabar. "Going forward, Jenzabar will continue to forge new strategic partnerships and strengthen existing relationships with higher education institutions that are looking to evolve alongside the increasingly intense demands from students and users."

Accelerated Customer Momentum Highlights Rising Demand for Cloud

More higher education institutions are moving to the cloud as part of their digital transformation initiatives. This past year, Jenzabar expanded relationships with numerous colleges and universities to help them improve student outcomes and drive institutional success.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Grove City College, Mid-Plains Community College, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, Ranken Technical College, and State Technical College of Missouri selected Jenzabar One for their various transformation initiatives. Jenzabar One is a powerful suite of cloud-ready solutions that enable higher education institutions to modernize operations and address the needs of the new student.

Additionally, Liberty Technical Institute selected Jenzabar SONIS, a powerful student information system that brings together students, faculty, and administrators on an intuitive online platform.

Product Updates Enable Greater Agility for Institutions

Jenzabar unveiled Jenzabar Analytics , an innovative offering that enables higher education institutions to aggregate and store complex data in the cloud and turn it into actionable intelligence and insight. With Jenzabar Analytics, institutions can enable data-driven decision-making to increase agility, improve performance, and identify new avenues for success.

Jenzabar One was updated in 2019 with new self-service capabilities, enhanced academic planning functionality, and a new user interface, which includes improvements to usability, accessibility, and consistency across the ERP suite. Jenzabar SONIS was also updated with new functionality that enhances workflow, ease of use, and international capabilities.

New Brand Tackles Higher Education Digital Transformation

Jenzabar launched a new brand in 2019 to address its renewed focus on driving and supporting higher education institutions' momentum with digital transformation initiatives and migration to the cloud. The new brand conveys Jenzabar's vision of transforming and modernizing traditional higher education models and creating new opportunities for institutions to support a new generation of learners.

About Jenzabar

Created out of a passion for education and a vision for technology, Jenzabar offers disruptive, innovative software solutions and services that empower students' success and help higher education institutions meet the demands of the modern student. Over 1,350 higher educational campuses harness Jenzabar solutions for improved performance across campus and a more personalized and connected experience for the student. For further information, please visit www.jenzabar.com or on Twitter @Jenzabar or LinkedIn.

