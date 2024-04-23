Jenzabar Inc., Reappoints Robert A. Maginn as CEO

Co-Founder & Former Chairman and CEO Returns to Lead Software Company Into the Future

BOSTON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenzabar, Inc., a leading technology innovator in higher education, today announced that company co-founder Robert A. Maginn has been reappointed as its Chief Executive Officer.

The company, which has offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Harrisonburg, Virginia, delivers industry-leading expertise and software solutions to colleges and universities around the world. Jenzabar employs over 500 employees.

"I am very excited about this opportunity," said Maginn. "I founded Jenzabar in the basement of my Harvard Square home 26 years ago and have served continuously as a Director on the Board, as Chairman, then CEO, developing the strategy and execution that has brought Jenzabar to the top position in our higher education technology marketplace. As an investor and operator, I have been involved in the success of numerous companies, but the continued growth and success of Jenzabar has always been of the highest importance to me. I look forward to working with our dedicated and talented team members as we continue to focus on customer and employee success through 2024 and beyond."

Maginn served as CEO for nearly 20 years from 2001 to 2019, and has been a leader on the Board since Jenzabar's inception.

"I am thrilled with this important milestone as Mr. Maginn returns as CEO. It marks a great day in the history of Jenzabar, a great company. I have seen the enormous talent of Mr. Maginn throughout my over 15-year tenure as a Director of the Company, and I know he is the right person at this time to lead Jenzabar," said D. Quinn Mills, the company's interim CEO and President.

"Robert Maginn has a proven track record of elevating every company that he has been involved with, including, most importantly, Jenzabar," said Sam Burgio, Chief Operating Officer at Jenzabar. "He'll bring his unbounded creativity and innovation to his new role as well as an unwavering commitment to client service."

Under Maginn's leadership, Jenzabar is positioned to continue setting new standards of excellence and value in the higher education technology market.

"Robert Maginn has a deep understanding of the software needs of colleges and universities as technology continues to advance," said Torrence Harder, Jenzabar Board Member. "Our valued team members and our clients could not be in better hands."

Maginn serves as CEO of MindEdge Learning and as a Senior Advisor for Energy Impact Partners. Maginn is an Advanced Leadership Fellow at Harvard University, where he received both an MBA and Master of Divinity degree. Maginn also worked as a senior partner for Bain & Company.

About Jenzabar

Created out of a passion for education and a vision for technology, Jenzabar offers disruptive, innovative software solutions and services that empower student success and help higher education institutions meet the demands of the modern student. Over 1,350 higher educational campuses harness Jenzabar solutions for improved performance across campus and a more personalized and connected experience for the student. For further information, please visit www.jenzabar.com or on X @Jenzabar or on LinkedIn .

