Jenzabar Momentum Accelerates With 7 Major ERP and Student Information System Initiatives in Q3 2019

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenzabar, Inc., a leading technology innovator in higher education serving the new student, today announced that its 2019 momentum continued to accelerate thanks to seven new customers and deeper ERP and student information systems engagements in Q3 2019.

Flagler College, University of Jamestown, Mary Baldwin University, Shaw University, Shawnee State University, Treasure Valley Community College, and a private liberal arts college in Virginia selected Jenzabar One, the company's unified student information system and ERP platform. Jenzabar One is a powerful suite of technology products and services that provides higher education institutions with sophisticated solutions designed to enable student and institutional success and streamline mission-critical processes.

"As colleges and universities seek the cloud and look to unify their ERP and student information systems to enable greater agility and visibility across business functions, they continue to look toward Jenzabar One, which is on the forefront of technology innovation," said Ling Chai, President and CEO of Jenzabar. "We are excited to announce our increasing momentum and growing relationships with higher education institutions that use Jenzabar One to empower users with a secure and integrated approach to everyday operations in order to better student and institutional success."

About Jenzabar One

Jenzabar One is a unified student information system and ERP platform that enables higher education institutions to become more agile and responsive to the demanding needs and expectations of the new student. This powerful suite of technology products and services provides campuses with mobile-friendly solutions for both student and institutional success. Jenzabar One's enhanced, student-centric suite incorporates a wide range of offerings, including Jenzabar Analytics, Jenzabar eLearning, Jenzabar Enrollment, Jenzabar Finance, Jenzabar Financial Aid, Jenzabar Fundraising, Jenzabar Human Resources, Jenzabar Retention, and Jenzabar Student.

About Jenzabar

Created out of a passion for education and a vision for technology, Jenzabar offers disruptive, innovative software solutions and services that empower students' success and help higher education institutions meet the demands of the modern student. Over 1,350 higher educational campuses harness Jenzabar solutions for improved performance across campus and a more personalized and connected experience for the student. For further information, please visit www.jenzabar.com or on Twitter @Jenzabar or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Jenzabar, Inc.