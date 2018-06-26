Jenzy Launches Foot-Sizing and eCommerce App to Make Online Shoe Buying for Young Children a Perfect Fit

Jenzy matches a child's foot measurements, calculated by the app, with the proper shoe size by brand and style. Jenzy only recommends brands that are developmentally appropriate for children, making it easy for parents to confidently buy perfectly fitting shoes for their children without leaving home. Every shoe recommended is comfortable, durable and designed with a child's developmental stage and active lifestyle in mind.

"We have heard stories from moms of all ages who time and again go through the struggle of trying to get the perfect size shoe for their child, only to end up back at the store or back at the post office to return shoes that didn't fit," said Eve Ackerley, Co-Founder of Jenzy. "Through the Jenzy app, we hope to take away parents' frustration and show them that shopping for stylish shoes for their child can be quick and easy without sacrificing quality."

Jenzy makes it easy to get the perfect size shoe in three steps:

Snap a photo of a child's foot through the Jenzy app to get their measurements

Jenzy's proprietary matching technology uses their measurements to recommend the best sizes for the child in each brand and style

Shop from a curated list of mom-approved shoes already sized perfectly for the child

"I am so excited for an app that allows parents to buy online with confidence! With many different sizing charts and quickly growing feet, this is going to be a must-have going forward," said Rebecca Aston, Founder and Managing Partner, Aston Baby. "We are honored to be a part of this impressive innovation and we know it will change the retail landscape for kids shoes."

"Since we first started Tip Toey Joey, our priority has always been creating comfortable, functional and safe footwear for babies during their first steps," said Tatiana Fernandes, Tip Toey Joey's Commercial Director. "As we expand our business throughout the US, it is key for us to work alongside American companies that, like us, prioritize children's growth and well-being. Jenzy is definitely one of those."

"Young children's feet grow rapidly – up to a half size every two to four months," said Carolyn Horner, Co-Founder at Jenzy. "We understand that it's hard for parents to keep up with that growth – from taking multiple trips to the store, to finding the right brand and style for a child's age and development, and getting the right fit – it's not an easy process! With the Jenzy app, we are empowering moms and dads to shop with ease and confidence, with the knowledge that they can get the perfect fit in the right shoe for their child, every time."

Jenzy is now selling shoes to fit infants to 6 year olds from numerous mom-approved brands, including Pediped, Morgan & Milo, Tip Toey Joey, Aston Baby, Poco Nido, Livie & Luca, The Original Salt-Water Sandal, New Balance, See Kai Run and more. To download the Jenzy app, visit https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/jenzy/id1207378462?mt=8.

About Jenzy

Jenzy is an early stage technology company headquartered in Philadelphia that utilizes highly accurate foot sizing technology to output personalized size recommendations in healthy shoes for young children. Through its app, Jenzy makes online shoe buying easy and convenient, and ensures that young children, ages 0-6, get the right fit in the right shoe every time. Jenzy only recommends brands that are developmentally appropriate for children, making it easy for parents to confidently make online shoe purchases they can feel good about. To learn more about Jenzy, visit www.jenzy.com.

