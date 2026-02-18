Jeonbuk National University Researchers Develop an Innovative Prussian-Blue Based Electrode for Effective and Efficient Cesium Removal

JEONBUK-DO, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radioactive cesium ions, due to their high-water solubility, pose a serious threat to human health and the environment. Conventional adsorbents such as Prussian blue (PB), although effective for cesium removal, often involve complex fabrication and high operational costs. Researchers have now developed an innovative electrochemical electrode by depositing PB onto chemically treated carbon cloth, achieving high cesium adsorption capacity and excellent reusability, with strong potential for practical wastewater treatment applications.

Depositing Prussian blue on chemically treated carbon cloth significantly enhances electrochemical activity and adsorption capacity for cesium ions. The developed electrode also demonstrates high cycling efficiency.

Although regarded as a clean and sustainable energy source, nuclear fission requires effective radioactive waste management and poses risks of accidental releases. Even under normal operating conditions, nuclear power plants, radiological laboratories, and research facilities generate radioactive wastewater as an inevitable byproduct. This wastewater contains various radionuclides that can spread through environmental pathways, posing significant risks to human health and ecosystems. The radioactive isotope cesium-137 (¹³⁷Cs) is particularly hazardous due to its high-water solubility and ability to disperse widely throughout ecosystems.

A variety of technologies have been investigated for the removal of ¹³⁷Cs from radioactive wastewater, with adsorption and ion-exchange methods attracting considerable attention because of their low cost and ease of operation. Among candidate adsorbent materials, Prussian blue (PB) has emerged as a promising option due to its low toxicity, chemical stability, and unique crystal structure that enables highly selective Cs⁺ ion uptake. However, PB is most commonly available in powder form, which typically requires additional processing steps for practical use, increasing system complexity and operational costs.

A research team led by Professor Jum Suk Jang from the Department of Integrative Environmental Biotechnology, College of Environmental and Bioresource Sciences at Jeonbuk National University, South Korea, developed an innovative method for fabricating PB electrodes using a commercial carbon cloth (CC). "In this study, we combined chemically treated carbon cloth with Prussian blue to create an electrode capable of electrochemically assisted adsorption and desorption of cesium ions from water," explains Prof. Jang. Their findings were made available online on December 20, 2025, and published in Volume 527 of the Chemical Engineering Journal on January 01, 2026.

The fabrication process involves electrodeposition of PB onto a conductive substrate such as carbon cloth. However, CC is inherently hydrophobic, which hinders its interaction with the electrolyte during electrodeposition and results in inhomogeneous PB deposition This reduces Cs⁺ adsorption performance. To overcome this limitation, the team subjected CC to acid treatment at 60 °C, which led to removal of graphitic carbon and enrichment of the surface with oxygen-containing functional groups. The resulting chemically treated carbon cloth (ACC) showed significantly improved wettability, enabling homogenous deposition of PB.

In tests, PB-ACC electrodes exhibited enhanced electrochemical activity and reduced ion diffusion resistance compared to bare CC and untreated ACC. As a result, PB-ACC demonstrated an adsorption capacity of 1173 milligrams/gram for Cs+ within three hours— the highest reported to date for PB-based materials. Additionally, in repeated adsorption and desorption cycles, it maintained around 97% cycling efficiency, demonstrating excellent reusability and long-term stability, making it promising for practical applications. Notably, the system also exhibited high selectivity for Cs⁺ even in the presence of competing ions.

"Our electrochemically assisted system offers a faster, more effective, and sustainable solution for cesium removal than conventional approaches," concludes Prof. Jang. "This technology will help safeguard both public health and the environment."

Title of original paper: Facial deposition of Prussian blue on thermochemically functionalized carbon cloth: An efficient cesium recovery via electrochemically assisted ions adsorption–desorption process Journal: Chemical Engineering Journal DOI: 10.1016/j.cej.2025.171795

