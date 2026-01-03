- Showcasing key technologies in AI and Energy, including 4 companies honored with the CES Innovation Awards -

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeollanam-do will participate at CES 2026, to be held in Las Vegas, USA, in January 2026, where it will open the Jeonnam Pavilion and showcase the advanced technologies of 12 innovative local companies on the global stage.

Aligned with this year's CES theme, "Innovator Show Up," the province will present its vision and roadmap in key areas including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Energy Transition, and Smart Mobility.

Jeonnam Pavilion Opens at CES 2026 “12 Innovative Technologies Leading Global Market Innovation”

Notably, four participating companies —IIST, Korea Optron, Newjak, and Turbine Crew— have been recognized for their technological excellence by winning the CES 2026 Innovation Award. In addition, Jeollanam-do plans to actively support the global expansion of local companies by signing large-scale investment agreements with global partners on site.

CES Innovation Award–Winning Companies

IIST Co., Ltd. [AI], [Human Security for All]

IIST specializes in AI-based disaster detection camera technology, delivering advanced solutions that detect and analyze fires and hazardous situations in real time. The company's proprietary AI accurately identifies flames, coordinates, and tracks fire points without compromising video quality, positioning IIST as a leader in public safety innovation. These capabilities are accelerating the company's expansion into the U.S. smart city market.

Korea Optron Co., Ltd. [Digital Health]

Korea Optron manufactures optical connectors and ultra-compact reflective devices (mirrors/scanners) based on semiconductor MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) technology. By precisely controlling and scanning light through electrical signals, its solutions serve as core components for autonomous driving (LiDAR), AR/VR, and medical imaging devices. The high-speed response and the highly integrated design have secured the company strong global competitiveness.

Newjak Co., Ltd. [XR & Spatial Computing]

Newjak is a specialist in immersive media art and new media content. Its flagship solution, "Meta-Room," is a mobile system that creates an extended reality (XR) environment without the need for a separate head-mounted display (HMD). Drawing on 20 years of production expertise, the company delivers customized, space-specific designs, showcasing the technological strength of K-content on the global stage.

Turbine Crew Co., Ltd. [Construction & Industrial Tech]

Turbine Crew has developed AI edge computing–based algorithms that optimize real-time drone flight paths, enabling safer and more efficient operations. The company's wireless charging smart pole technology, which is compatible with batteries from multiple drone models, significantly improves operational efficiency and deployment flexibility. By integrating energy storage system (ESS) technology, the company is positioning itself at the forefront of the future mobility market.

AI and Future Energy & Industrial Solutions

BA Energy Co., Ltd.

BA Energy specializes in energy safety technologies and will present its BSB (Battery Safety Box), designed for the safe transportation and storage of used batteries. Equipped with fire-resistant and fire-suppression functions as well as a real-time monitoring system, the solution sets new safety standards for EV manufacturers and logistics companies.

WP Corporation

WP Corporation has developed "Solator", a power optimizer that maximizes solar power generation efficiency. Based on GaN-FET high-frequency switching technology, it ensures maximum output at the module level and features a highly reliable design that supports safe and stable operation.

Hogreen Air Co., Ltd.

Hogreen Air is a leader at designing and manufacturing of hydrogen fuel cell drones. By developing proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology and localizing key components, the company has enhanced price competitiveness. Its drones enable long-duration and long-distance flights, making them well suited for industrial applications such as surveillance, logistics, and accident investigation.

Bitgaram Co., Ltd.

Bitgaram provides smart aquaculture solutions powered by big data and AI. Its platform improves productivity, predicts disease outbreaks, and optimizes harvest timing, while standardizing aquaculture data to support efficient, data-driven decision-making—positioning the company as a leader in digital transformation.

EdTech and Lifestyle Innovation

CN Co., Ltd.

CN will showcase "Moonlight Fairy Tale", a smart lighting solution integrated with AI voice generation technology. By offering a program that reads fairy tales in a mother's voice, the product helps improve children's sleep quality and emotional stability, representing an emotionally driven EdTech solution.

HAICT Co., Ltd.

HAICT will introduce "EasyMaker", a convergent educational kit that allows students to experience scientific inquiry and coding simultaneously. With real-time sensor data collection and visualization capabilities, it provides an optimized solution for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education environments.

AI Solutions Co., Ltd.

AI Solution has developed an on-device voice intelligence–based on AI PBL (Project-Based Learning) systems controlled through natural language. Capable of processing multiple complex commands simultaneously and adapting flexibly to various languages and environments, the system delivers an intelligent, integrated educational platform.

The Zoo Company

The Zoo Company will unveil "Lash Smash", a beauty-tech electric heated eyelash curler. Featuring rapid heating within 15 seconds and automatic temperature control for enhanced safety, the product is compatible with all curlers and delivers powerful, long-lasting curl performance for up to 24 hours.

During the event, Jeollanam-do will further strengthen the global expansion of local companies by signing investment agreements with global partners such as Fulldome (Immersive VR), EVERYSIM (Cloud Simulation) and PACIFIC TECH (AI Disaster Safety).

Kang Wi-Won, Vice Governor for Economic Affairs of Jeollanam-do, stated:

"Jeollanam-do is emerging as a global data and energy hub through initiatives such as attracting the Samsung SDS AI Computing Center and establishing an artificial sun research facility. CES 2026 will serve as a stepping stone for Jeonnam's innovative companies to grow into global unicorns."

In addition, Jeollanam-do plans to develop a Global RE100 Industrial Complex, leveraging its abundant renewable energy resources to provide companies with an optimal environment to achieve carbon neutrality.

SOURCE Jeonnam Pavilion