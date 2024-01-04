LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeonnam-do is planning to participate in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 from January 9th to 12th, 2024 in Las Vegas, USA, and will operate the CES Jeonnam Pavilion to showcase the convergence of cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions.

Under the theme "RE100, Net Zero, AI Agri-Tech Global Jeollanam-do", Jeonnam-do will showcase the technologies and solutions of representative companies in the region in areas such as AI and renewable energy, smart farms, digital health, zero carbon, and digital education.

Jeonnam Province opens CES 2024 Jeonnam Pavilion, revealing future technologies and sustainable solutions located at Westgate Design & Source Hall, Booth 2313.

The CES Jeonnam pavilion, that are now planning for 20 booths for display, is located at Westgate Design & Source Hall, Booth 2313, and 11 companies that developed new industrial products using unique and cutting-edge technology will participate.

BK Energy Co., Ltd. is a company that manufactures floating rotation solar power system. It's a rotating floating solar power generation system that is excellent in quality and durability and operates stably in any water environment. It has improved energy efficiency by more than 10% compared to stationary ones, dramatically reduced the failure rate by applying a different technology from the existing sensor method, and streamlined the management process.

Nuri Flex Co., Ltd. has their own original technology in the field of solutions that measures the usage of household energy such as electricity, water, and gas based on AMI (Intelligent Metering Infrastructure) and remotely processes the storage, management, and analysis of collected data. With domestic and international certifications for communications and conformance, based on the of supplying their products to 49 partnering companies overseas, including the SORIA project in Norway, the company is expanding their global market to include Northern Europe, Africa, and Latin America.

Low Carbon Co., Ltd. is a company capable of producing blue hydrogen using innovative CCUS technology. In addition, it has the technologies to capture carbon directly from the atmosphere, technologies to realize the virtuous cycle of materials through resource conversion, and permanent isolation technologies. Distributed DAC (direct capture of atmospheric carbon dioxide) facilities can be installed anywhere, such as downtown, parks, or bus stops without spatial constraints. Additionally, it can also be installed in industrial complexes and eco-friendly buildings. Centralized (base-type) DAC facilities can directly capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere on a small to large scale through modularization, and therefore, can be applied as an ESG corporate management solution.

Human IT Solutions Co., Ltd., a rapidly growing healthy pleasure digital content company, provides personalized exercise programs in the form of games consisting of the themes of adventure, fitness, and meditation, combining XR(extended reality) technology and artificial intelligence sensors. Through this, users can exercise more efficiently. It provides standardized health information metadata and training models using a 3D virtual space configuration so that users can exercise without wearing equipment such as sensors. Starting with the first unveiling at CES 2023, the company opened the first store - the Seoul Headquarters Center - in April this year to start commercializing the service.

PARU Printed Electronics is a company specializing in eco-friendly, high-efficiency energy components for printed electronics that combines conductive ink manufacturing technology (Chemistry & Materials), roll-to-roll printing technology (Mechanical), and film heater circuit design technology (Electronics). Unlike existing hot wire heaters, there is no risk of electromagnetic waves or fire as it generates heat through surfaces rather than wires. In addition, it has high energy efficiency, reducing power consumption by more than 10% compared to existing hot-wire heaters, and also generates far-infrared rays, so it is used in a variety of heating fields suitable for flexible materials.

TDL Co., Ltd. is an all-solid-state battery manufacturer and is building the entire manufacturing process from materials to component modules. This company produces its own model called DUMU-6070150, and succeeded in registering solid electrolyte and all-solid-state battery with the Public Procurement Service for the first time in Korea. All-solid-state lithium-ion secondary batteries are expected to lead market growth as it serves as a mega trend in next-generation batteries as they can meet various demands related to safety, capacity, and design freedom.

SCI Korea Co., Ltd. is a company that manufactures the EDL Doctor AI non-invasive blood glucose meter, which breaks down the limitations of existing blood sugar and blood pressure measuring devices. By using biometric information for one minute, blood sugar (glycated hemoglobin) and blood pressure are measured, and predicted results and health management tips are provided through mobile phone, thereby helping to manage a patient's chronic disease by inducing changes in their own cognitive behavior.

IT Convergence Co., Ltd. is an artificial intelligence-based crop image recognition, measurement, diagnosis, and pest diagnosis solution company, and has developed Korea's first artificial intelligence-based automatic crop growth measurement device applicable to smart farms. Data analysis for each crop is performed using growth analysis software. It provides a normal growth chart by comparing and analyzing the automatically measured growth and environmental data.

IoT Plus Korea Co., Ltd. is a company that possesses microgrid power control-related technology developed through various R&D projects related for renewable energy. Looking at existing inverters, there are two types of input power: renewable energy and grid power. In the event of a local disaster, grid power is cut off, and if renewable energy generation is impossible due to bad weather, power generation will eventually be unavailable. However, the V2L-linked hybrid inverter, a core technology product of IoT Plus Co., Ltd., can provide emergency power even in such situations. Monitoring and controlling are possible using remote monitoring and control functions using electronic communication and the built-in HMI.

Unlike existing video classes, Aisol Co., Ltd. enables online and offline blended classes. It's a video software that is exclusively for education. it increases student participation by checking whether students leave during class and is equipped with a function that can encourage students to concentration even more on class so as not to engage in other actions. Real-time two-way communication between teachers and students or between lecturers and students becomes possible, and writings and videos can be transmitted and shared in real time.

The BIPV module produced by Kalsun Co., Ltd. has developed a building-integrated solar power generation system that simultaneously functions as a building material for the exterior wall of the building and as solar power generator. Thanks to this, it became the first in the BIPV industry to receive RoHS certification. The company plans to introduce explosion-proof aviation hazard lights installed in areas exposed to highly explosive gases or dust environments, and LED aviation obstruction lights that notify the presence of tall buildings and dangerous objects at night.

The CES Jeonnam pavilion is more than just an exhibition space. It serves as a place for collaboration, networking, and business growth, and is also a platform for sustainable growth and collaboration. It will be a unique opportunity for visitors to interact with company representatives, explore potential partnerships, and gain insight into the latest technology trends and sustainable practices.

Kim Young-rok, Governor of Jeollanam-do Province, said, "We are more than happy to showcase Jeollanam-do's best technology at CES 2024 and invite everyone to experience the future in advance. It will be a good opportunity to learn about global trends such as renewable energy, net zero, and smart farms."

"We welcome everyone to visit the CES Jeonnam Pavilion," he added.

Meanwhile, South Jeolla Province is committed to strike a balance between technological growth and ecological sustainability, with a focus on smart agriculture and renewable energy.

SOURCE JEOLLANAMDO