Jeppesen ForeFlight Launches as a Standalone Company to Redefine the Future of Aviation Software

Company completes carve-out from Boeing and sale to Thoma Bravo for $10.55 billion

Fuses Jeppesen's heritage of precise aeronautical data with ForeFlight's digital-first aviation technology

DENVER and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The original innovators of aviation technology are back in a big way. Today, Jeppesen ForeFlight announced its launch as a new digital aviation entity, backed by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm. The company has completed its separation from Boeing and sale to Thoma Bravo in an all-cash transaction valued at $10.55 billion. Brad Surak, who previously led the Digital Aviation Solutions business at Boeing, will lead Jeppesen ForeFlight as Chief Executive Officer.

Jeppesen ForeFlight, a leading provider of innovative aviation software solutions.

"Backed by 90 years of Jeppesen's gold-standard data and ForeFlight's relentless spirit of exploration, this combination is building the most unified, intuitive platform in aviation," said Surak. "As we return to independence alongside a leader in software private equity investing, we're enabled to move faster, think bigger, and innovate."

With the industry's most comprehensive aeronautical data and a commitment to quality and safety, the company serves all four key aviation segments: Commercial, Business, Military and General Aviation. Jeppesen ForeFlight's suite of solutions from flight planning and dispatch to crew tracking, are seamlessly integrated to power digital aviation.

Surak continued, "AI is the north-star for our multi-year roadmap of integrated solutions as we look to build on our proven heritage and move to new horizons. We have an unmatched history of pioneering – from inventing aviation charts to transforming aeronautical data into digitized pilot support systems – and we've only just scratched the surface of what's possible. Jeppesen ForeFlight is bringing AI to aviation, from the flight deck to the operations control center driving increased operational efficiency and bolstering safety."

As Jeppesen ForeFlight begins its new day one, the company remains steadfast in its mission to redefine the aviation landscape through innovation and a spirit of exploration. Rooted in the company's legacy of trust and excellence, Jeppesen ForeFlight is committed to solving aviation's toughest challenges and helping customers navigate an ever-evolving industry. From engineers and geospatial experts to innovators and customer advocates, the team at Jeppesen ForeFlight has a dedication to excellence and customer service.

"We are thrilled to complete this transaction and to support Jeppesen ForeFlight as a standalone company with significant growth opportunities ahead," said Holden Spaht, a Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. "The company has been a cornerstone of the aviation industry for more than 90 years, combining deep domain expertise with a culture of innovation. We look forward to helping strengthen that leadership position and leveraging AI to drive the next wave of digital transformation in aviation."

"The closing of this transaction underscores Thoma Bravo's continued leadership in software private equity investing," said Scott Crabill, a Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. "Jeppesen ForeFlight is a world-class vertical software and data business that plays a critical role in powering the aviation ecosystem. We're excited to support the company's talented team, invest in innovation, and help accelerate its next phase of growth and global expansion."

Brian Jaffee, a Partner at Thoma Bravo, added, "Jeppesen Foreflight is an incredibly special business, and we look forward to working closely with Brad and the entire leadership team to build on the company's strong foundation and support its growth as we expand the business both organically and through strategic M&A."

More information on the company and its product offerings can be found at jeppesenforeflight.com.

About Jeppesen ForeFlight

Jeppesen ForeFlight is a leading provider of innovative aviation software solutions, serving the Commercial, Business, Military, and General Aviation sectors globally. Combining Jeppesen's 90-year legacy of accurate aeronautical data with ForeFlight's expertise in cutting-edge aviation technology, the company delivers an integrated suite of tools designed to enhance safety, improve operational efficiency, and sharpen decision-making. From the cockpit to the control center, Jeppesen ForeFlight empowers pilots, business fleets, airlines, and militaries with solutions that enable them to plan and execute their missions safely and efficiently. Jeppesen ForeFlight is paving the way for the future of aviation intelligence with a commitment to quality, precision, and forward-thinking innovation. For more information, visit jeppesenforeflight.com or follow Jeppesen ForeFlight on: LinkedIn Jeppesen ForeFlight | X @jeppesenforeflight.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software-focused investors in the world, with over US$181 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025. Through its private equity and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector knowledge and strategic and operational expertise, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives. Over the past 20+ years, the firm has acquired or invested in approximately 555 companies representing approximately US$285 billion in enterprise value (including control and non-control investments). The firm has offices in Chicago, Dallas, London, Miami, New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit Thoma Bravo's website at thomabravo.com.

