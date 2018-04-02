Jeppesen Teams with Bad Elf to Integrate Wireless Flight Data Transfers for General and Business Aviation Pilots

"Previously, many aircraft operators needed to update data cards offsite, which often meant working a long distance from their aircraft due to a dependency on traditional landline PC technology," said Mike Abbott, director, Jeppesen Data Solutions, Product & Portfolio Management. "Through our relationship with Bad Elf, most of our general and business aviation customers will now be able to use JDM Mobile and the Wombat device to wirelessly update essential charts and data, right in the cockpit. This capability also extends to tens of thousands of customers operating legacy avionics that are not designed for wireless navigation data update capabilities."

Initially, Garmin and Avidyne avionics systems will be supported by the JDM Mobile and Bad Elf Wombat integrated technology, representing a majority of Jeppesen's general aviation pilot customer base. In the coming months, additional avionics systems will be supported across general and business aviation, in total reaching more than 80 percent of JDM customers.

Jeppesen data subscribers using supported avionics platforms are now able to use JDM Mobile to download data updates on an iPhone or iPad and then wirelessly connect to the Bad Elf Wombat device to transfer flight information to avionics data cards. This allows pilots to update their avionics with current data before taking to the skies.

"We are excited to team with Jeppesen to provide a world-class mobile experience, related to what had become a tedious task for general and business aviation pilots to update their data," said John Cunningham, CEO, Bad Elf. "Additionally with Wombat, pilots can easily collect flight and engine logs for analysis by several partner apps and services. We look forward to providing wireless data transfer capabilities with Jeppesen for the leading avionics platforms of choice."

Jeppesen navigation data (NavData) is developed from a comprehensive aviation database, which is composed of more than one million records. To ensure accuracy, Jeppesen flight information analysts edit and verify approximately 150,000 database transactions generated from worldwide aviation data source documents during every 28-day revision cycle.

About Boeing Global Services

Boeing Global Services, headquartered in the Dallas area, was formed by integrating the services capabilities of the government, space and commercial sectors into a single, customer-focused business. Operating as a third business unit of Boeing, Global Services provides agile, cost-competitive services to commercial and government customers worldwide.

About Bad Elf

Bad Elf, headquartered in the Hartford area, began in 2010 by introducing the first plug-in GPS accessory for Apple's iPhone and iPad to enable pilots to display own-ship position in their electronic flight bag apps. Today, Bad Elf produces a range of GPS receivers and other accessories for mobile platforms serving aviation, marine, and geographic information (GIS) professionals.

