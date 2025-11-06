JERA Americas Donates $75,000 to Houston Food Bank During Fourth Annual Fall Volunteer Event

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JERA Americas donated $75,000 to the Houston Food Bank on Wednesday, helping the organization respond to a surge in demand for food assistance following October's federal government shutdown. The donation was presented during the company's fourth annual Fall Volunteer Day event, where more than 80 employees attended to sort and pack meals for families across Southeast Texas.

Cindy Garcia, JERA Americas Chief Human Resources Officer, delivered the check during a special ceremony at the food bank's Portwall Street warehouse. The contribution comes as the Houston Food Bank prepares to serve hundreds of thousands of individuals affected by suspended SNAP benefits and furloughed federal workers. In Harris County alone, more than 600,000 residents could be impacted.

"This event and JERA Americas' donation are a reflection of who we are as a company and our commitment to supporting our community," Garcia said. "It's incredibly meaningful to see our employees come together to support a cause that touches so many lives throughout Greater Houston."

During the annual volunteer event, JERA Americas employees spent the afternoon assisting with warehouse operations, packing and sorting food for distribution to local partner agencies and families throughout the region.

"We're proud to support the Houston Food Bank as they work tirelessly year-round to make a real difference for food insecure Houstonians," Garcia said.

The Houston Food Bank is the largest food bank in the United States, distributing food to hundreds of partner agencies across Southeast Texas. JERA Americas has partnered with the organization since 2022 as part of its broader commitment to community engagement and corporate responsibility.

About JERA Americas

JERA Americas is a large-scale power generation company that provides sustainable, affordable, and stable energy across the United States. We are a leader in lower-carbon fuels projects, including LNG, clean hydrogen, and ammonia for the U.S. and global markets. Headquartered in Houston, JERA Americas is the U.S. subsidiary of Tokyo-based JERA (Japan's Energy for a New Era) which provides about 30% of Japan's electricity. JERA is one of the largest energy providers and LNG buyers in the world. Read more at jeraamericas.com.

