Jeralyn Lawrence, Esq. Installed as President of the New Jersey State Bar Association

WATCHUNG, N.J., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey State Bar Association installed Jeralyn Lawrence as President as well as a slate of officers and trustees at the organization's annual meeting in Atlantic City, NJ.

Ms. Lawrence, a frequent lecturer at divorce and family programs, was also a speaker on several topics at the annual meeting including "The Women In Charge: Lessons in Leadership from Ground-Breaking Women", "Wayne's World: A Hot Tips in the Law Round Table Featuring Hometown Classmates and Friends of the President-Elect", "Putting Lawyers First", "Domestic Violence: Survivors' Stories of Courage and What The Law Must Do to Protect Victims", and "States of the Judiciaries". She also interviewed Olympic Gold Medal winning gymnast, Gabby Douglas, as part of the association's opening business session. Thanks to the efforts of the NJSBA leadership, staff and all speakers and attendees, the convention was a success.

The dedicated volunteers and staff of the NJSBA carry out the Association's mission through service to its members and the public. NJSBA leaders are committed to enhancing the practice of law by serving as the voice of New Jersey attorneys, promoting access to the justice system and fairness in its administration, encouraging participation in voluntary pro bono activities and providing education to attorneys and the public.

ABOUT LAWRENCE LAW, LLC

Founded by Jeralyn Lawrence, Lawrence Law – Divorce and Family Lawyers focuses on representing individuals in divorce and family law cases in New Jersey. The firm is comprised of a team of lawyers, paralegals and professional support staff who are always focused on what the client is experiencing while they work hard together to execute a tailored plan based upon the strategic goals of each individual client. Lawrence Law has offices in Watchung and Red Bank, New Jersey. https://lawlawfirm.com/

ABOUT JERALYN LAWRENCE

Jeralyn Lawrence, founder and Managing Partner of Lawrence Law, devotes her practice to matrimonial, divorce and family law. She is President of the New Jersey State Bar Association and President of the New Jersey Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. She is a graduate of Seton Hall Law School, where she graduated second in her class, and Kean University.

