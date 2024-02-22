Jered, LLC Welcomes Rich Partenio as New President to Drive Naval Innovation

BRUNSWICK, Ga., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jered, LLC, a leading force in naval technology solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Rich Partenio as its new President, effective February 19th. This strategic move marks a significant step for Jered as it continues to push the boundaries of innovation in naval systems.

Rich Partenio- President, Jered, LLC

Since its acquisition by PAR Systems in 2012, Jered has maintained its position as a significant contributor in naval technology. "We are thrilled to welcome Rich to our leadership team," said Karla Leis, President and CEO of PAR Systems. "His impressive background at the helm of successful defense-related companies will undoubtedly strengthen our strategic vision. The addition of Rich as president reinforces Jered's commitment to excellence and innovation for its customers."

Partenio brings a wealth of experience in program management, new business development, defense contract management, and engineering design best practices to Jered. His engaging leadership style aligns seamlessly with the culture Jered has been building, making him a perfect fit for the company's vision and values. "I am truly honored to join the remarkable team at Jered, a company with a rich legacy of shaping naval technology. I am eager to contribute to its innovative spirit and lead the charge in driving the next wave of advancements in critical systems, " said Partenio.

Prior to joining Jered, Rich served as the Vice President and General Manager at Federal Equipment Company, a division of Fairbanks Morse Defense. Rich's tenure at Federal Equipment was marked by driving continuous improvement initiatives, enhancing efficiency, productivity, and overall business performance.

Before his time at Federal Equipment, Rich held various roles at L3 Technologies over more than 15 years, showcasing his dedication and expertise in the defense industry. Rich holds a BS in Business Management from Coastal Carolina University, an MBA from the University of Phoenix, and a Project Management Master Certificate from Villanova University.

About Jered

Jered, LLC supports the mission of naval partners by creating and delivering innovative critical systems and maintaining ship readiness. The company focuses on providing marine customers with specialty equipment, cargo handling systems, and deck machinery while combining its strong engineering with comprehensive heavy fabrication capabilities. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on pushing the boundaries of what is possible, Jered continues to be a driving partner in shaping the future of naval technology, leading the way in first-of-their-kind product development of Anchor Windlasses, Aircraft Elevators, and Stern Gates.

Founded in 1946, Jered employs over 150 people and its products have been used on every U.S. Navy Surface Combatant Class ship since World War II. Jered was acquired by PAR Systems in 2012. PAR Systems is an automation solutions provider that designs and integrates high precision, automated, and robotic solutions. The company serves a variety of industries including life science, aerospace, nuclear, and marine among others. Company headquarters for Jered is in Brunswick, GA, USA. To learn more, visit the company's website at jered.com .

