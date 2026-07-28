Jeremiah's Italian Ice Brings Back Fan-Favorite Flavors for Limited Time 'Cookie Jar' Campaign

Beloved OREO® Cookie and Cookie-Inspired Treats Return for a Three-Month Summer Celebration, Along with New Jelati® Cake Offerings

ORLANDO, Fla., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremiah's Italian Ice, an award-winning frozen dessert brand offering bold flavors and vibrant experiences is encouraging guests to reach into the cookie jar this summer with the launch of its newest limited-time campaign. Jeremiah's Cookie Jar lineup brings back some of the brand's most celebrated treats - fan favorites from the beloved OREO®-Palooza and Batter Up limited-time offerings - alongside a lineup of new Jelati® Cake creations, giving guests even more reasons to treat themselves all summer long.

The Cookie Jar campaign features three returning Italian Ice flavors: OREO® Creme, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Brownie Batter, alongside four indulgent Flavorites:

OREO® Double Stuf®

OREO® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Double Fudge Brownie

The Cookie Jar Smash-Up, which layers all three Cookie Jar Italian Ice flavors together with Vanilla Soft Ice Cream and OREO® Cookie Crumbles into one ultimate treat.

Rounding out the campaign are three new Jelati® Cake flavors:

OREO® Double Stuf®

Double Fudge Brownie

The Cookie Jar Smash-Up

All three are available for in-store purchase on a rotating monthly basis and for online and in-app pre-order throughout the full campaign.

"Cookie Jar is a love letter to the flavors our guests never stopped asking for," said Erin Buono, Director of Research and Development at Jeremiah's Italian Ice. "and Batter Up were standout moments for our brand, and bringing those best-selling flavors back with new ways to enjoy them through our Jelati® Cake program gives our guests the ultimate summer indulgence. There's something really special about a flavor that guests remember and come back for, and this campaign is our way of celebrating that."

The campaign's co-branding partnership with the OREO® brand adds undeniable marquee power to the lineup. The iconic sandwich cookie is a best seller in the United States and around the world; a distinction that has made AMERICA'S FAVORITE COOKIE® one of the most recognized and beloved snack brands across generations. Pairing OREO® Cookies with Jeremiah's signature frozen dessert format gives guests a new way to experience a classic they already love.

"Limited-time offerings are one of our most powerful tools for driving traffic, increasing check average, and keeping our menu fresh and exciting," said Michael Keller, President and CEO of Jeremiah's Italian Ice. "Cookie Jar does all of that. These flavors have a track record of performing well within our system. When we bring back best sellers with new creative energy behind them, it's a win for our guests and a win for our franchise partners."

As consumer appetite for indulgent, limited-time treats continues to grow, Jeremiah's Italian Ice is leveraging the Cookie Jar campaign to deliver fresh revenue opportunities for its franchise network. The campaign's rotating Jelati® Cake program adds incremental sales potential throughout the three-month window, while the return of proven best sellers reduces the guesswork for franchisees looking to drive guest engagement and repeat visits.

The Cookie Jar campaign is available at participating locations July 1 through September 30, 2026. Visit jeremiahsice.com/locations to find a location near you. For more information on the brand's J-List rewards program, visit jeremiahsice.com/the-j-list or download the app on the App Store or Google Play.

With prime franchise territories available nationwide, Jeremiah's is actively seeking passionate and qualified owners to join its growing Culture of Cool. For more information, visit jeremiahsfranchise.com and follow updates on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media assets are available here.

ABOUT JEREMIAH'S ITALIAN ICE

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah's Italian Ice is known for its superior frozen treats, energetic brand personality and guest experience built around its motto, LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®.

Jeremiah's has earned national recognition for both innovation and franchise growth, including being named "America's Most Unique Restaurant Menu" in the 2026 Datassential 500 Awards, securing a spot in Technomic's list of TOP 500 U.S. Chain Restaurants, ranking No. 211 on Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 Franchise 500® list and honored by Franchise Times as one of its 'Fast & Serious: 40 Smart Growing Franchises'.

With 175+ locations open or in development across Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, Colorado, Nevada, Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas, Jeremiah's continues to expand throughout the Southern United States. For more information about Jeremiah's franchise opportunity, visit jeremiahsfranchise.com.

Media Contact

Tammy Delgado

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954-829-9189

SOURCE Jeremiah's Italian Ice