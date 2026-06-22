Jeremiah's Italian Ice Continues Expansion with May Opening in Buford, Georgia

First-time franchise owners bring the frozen treat brand to Gwinnett County as system grows to 178 locations

ORLANDO, Fla., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremiah's Italian Ice, the award-winning frozen treat brand known for its superior frozen treats, continued its national growth in May with the opening of a new shop in Buford, Georgia.

The opening of the Buford Italian Ice shop brings Jeremiah's total footprint to 178 locations nationwide. Located at 3320 Buford Drive, Suite 50, near the Mall of Georgia, the new shop is owned by first-time Jeremiah's franchise owners Kristina McCarthney and Laura Wenzel.

McCarthney and Wenzel were first introduced to Jeremiah's while traveling to Florida, where the brand quickly became a regular stop for McCarthney and her family. That guest experience eventually led the longtime friends and business partners to explore franchise ownership and bring the concept to their own community in Buford.

Turning Brand Fans into Business Owners

"Kristina and Laura's story is a great example of the connection people feel to Jeremiah's," said Michael Keller, CEO of Jeremiah's Italian Ice. "They first experienced the brand as guests, saw the opportunity to bring it to their own community and are now helping us grow in one of Georgia's most active family-focused markets. As we continue expanding, we are excited to welcome franchise owners who understand the importance of local connection and want to build something meaningful with Jeremiah's."

The Buford shop introduces Jeremiah's signature Italian Ice, Soft Ice Cream and Jelati to guests in Gwinnett County. The location features primarily indoor seating and a custom mural highlighting local landmarks, including Lake Lanier and Buford's historic train, tying the shop to the character of the surrounding area.

Focused Menu Supports Franchise Growth

The May opening adds to Jeremiah's growing presence across Georgia, where the brand continues to attract guests seeking a family-friendly frozen-treat destination. It also reflects continued interest from entrepreneurs looking to join a fast-growing franchise brand with a nationally recognized menu, ease of operation, highly ranked guest experience and strong community appeal.

The brand's menu centers on Italian Ice, Soft Ice Cream and its signature Jelati, a layered combination of the two. The focused product platform allows franchise owners to deliver a wide variety of flavors, seasonal offerings and customizable treats without the complexity of a broad food menu.

Founded in 1996, Jeremiah's has grown from a beloved Florida favorite into a national franchise brand with a presence in markets across the United States. The concept is designed to deliver a high-energy, family-friendly guest experience while offering franchise owners a focused operating model built around signature products, colorful branding and local community engagement.

For more information about Jeremiah's Italian Ice franchise opportunities, visit www.jeremiahsfranchise.com.

ABOUT JEREMIAH'S ITALIAN ICE

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah's Italian Ice is known for its superior frozen treats, energetic brand personality and guest experience built around its motto, LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®.

Jeremiah's has earned national recognition for both innovation and franchise growth, including being named "America's Most Unique Restaurant Menu" in the 2026 Datassential 500 Awards, ranking No. 211 on Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 Franchise 500® list and honored by Franchise Times as one of its 'Fast & Serious: 40 Smart Growing Franchises'.

With 175+ locations open or in development across Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, Colorado, Nevada, Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas, Jeremiah's continues to expand throughout the Southern United States. For more information about Jeremiah's franchise opportunity, visit jeremiahsfranchise.com.

Tammy Delgado

[email protected]

954-829-9189

SOURCE Jeremiah's Italian Ice