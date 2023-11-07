Jeremiah's Italian Ice Celebrates Successful Q3 Heading into Year End

Italian Ice Franchise continues explosive demand, announces new locations for Q3 with more on the horizon

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremiah's Italian Ice – the hottest brand in the frozen dessert category – has seen tremendous growth in the third quarter of 2023 as the demand for the brand continues to rise., Jeremiah's is humbled by the growth they've seen so far and anticipates a busy end of the year as they keep up with consumer and franchisee demand.

After an impressive first half of the year, Jeremiah's accelerated momentum as they headed into Q3 and has seen tremendous pay off from the efforts of both their internal Frog Squad and their dedicated area representatives and franchisees. Having opened 18 new locations across Q1 and Q2, the Italian Ice brand opened an impressive 12 additional locations in the last three months while also awarding agreements for an additional 20 new units. Jeremiah's has also continued to change and elevate its organizational structure. The brand recently launched its first Board of Directors, made up of the Founder and now Board Chairman, Jeremy Litwack, President & CEO, Michael Keller, and Co-Founder of Pivotal Growth Partners, Cameron Cummins. They will work together to steer and propel the brand into the next stage of growth.

"Jeremiah's is incredibly lucky to partner with passionate franchisees that are committed to our mission," said Michael Keller, CEO and President of Jeremiah's. "Their efforts in tandem with the hard work of the Jeremiah's internal team have resulted in an incredible third quarter and we look forward to continuing our growth and providing many more communities with our delicious frozen treats as we head into the remainder of 2023."

Jeremiah's is also excited to announce its recent accolades, having been ranked #450 on Franchise Times Top 400 Franchises list, the only ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest 500 U.S.-based franchise brands, climbing 44 spots from the year prior. The brand was also recognized on QSR's Best Brands to Watch and QSR's 17 Best Restaurants for Franchising lists.

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized for our efforts as we work to share Jeremiah's with more communities throughout the country and support our franchisees on their entrepreneurial journeys," said Cameron Cummins, Co-Founder of Pivotal Growth Partners and Co-Chief Development Officer for Jeremiah's. "We look forward to finishing 2023 on a strong note as we continue to share our delicious treats with cities in the U.S." 

Committed to constantly evolving and innovating, Jeremiah's has been busy creating new treats to roll out for the holidays like their Pumpkin Pie, Peppermint Sugar Cookie, Peppermint Bark and Peppermint Mocha to help get their customers in a festive spirit. The brand is also honoring those who have served this Veteran's Day, offering a Free Small Menu Item to anyone with a military ID.

To learn more about Jeremiah's Italian Ice, or its franchise opportunities, please visit: https://jeremiahsfranchise.com/.

About Jeremiah's Italian Ice
Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also for its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah's motto - LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah's is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With 100+ locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, Colorado, Nevada, Alabama, Tennessee and Texas, Jeremiah's is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand's rapid expansion, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising veterans who've led some of the top brands in food service to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah's franchise opportunity, visit https://jeremiahsfranchise.com/

About Pivotal Growth Partners
Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world's largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a "Results Focused" Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com.

