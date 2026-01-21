Jeremiah's Italian Ice Celebrates Three Decades of Frozen Dessert Innovation With "30 Years of Ice"

Brand Honors the Product That Started It All With a 12-Week Flavor Celebration and a Mystery "Secret Scoop" Finale

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Jeremiah's Italian Ice is marking the milestone in a big way. For three decades, the brand has served bold, refreshing treats to communities nationwide. The award-winning frozen dessert brand has launched 30 Years of Ice, a celebration that spotlights their Italian Ice, the refreshing treat that built the brand and serves as the backbone of all their frozen dessert creations. The brand's Italian Ice is also their most budget-friendly menu offering, providing a family of four the opportunity to treat themselves for less than $12.

Running through the end of March, the 12-week campaign celebrates three decades of flavor, fun, and community, with a weekly featured Italian Ice flavor.

The campaign builds toward a highly anticipated one-week finale in late March featuring the "Secret Scoop" — an unexpected, limited-time Italian Ice flavor designed to surprise fans and shock taste buds. The mystery flavor reveal will serve as a playful reminder that even after 30 years, Jeremiah's continues to innovate, experiment, and embrace the fun that has always defined the brand.

"For 30 years, Italian Ice has been the core of who we are," said Michael Keller, President and CEO of Jeremiah's Italian Ice. "It's the product that introduced people to Jeremiah's, brought families through our doors, and created moments of joy in our communities. 30 Years of Ice honors that legacy and gives guests fun, affordable reasons to keep coming back."

Tadpole Tuesdays

Throughout the campaign, the brand is celebrating the affordability of their treats by hosting 'Tadpole Tuesdays' during which Guests will be able to indulge in any Tadpole Mini sized Italian Ice for just $2.49 from open to 5pm, Guests will have the opportunity to upgrade their Tadpole Ice to a Soft Ice Cream layered Jelati for just $1 more, or make their treat a Jeremiah's Flavorite, featuring Soft Ice Cream and candy or cookie Layer-Ins, for just $2 more.

A Weekly Celebration of Italian Ice

The celebration kicked off featuring Mango Italian Ice, one of the brand's most beloved and enduring classics.

Featured Italian Ice flavors throughout the rest of the campaign include:

Week #2 – Blue Razz

Week #3 – Cookies & Cream

Week #4 – Cotton Candy

Week #5 – Sea Salted Caramel

Week #6 – Strawberry

Week #7 – Cookie Butter

Week #8 – Orange Smash

Week #9 – Bahama Freeze

Week #10 – Cake Batter

Week #11 – Scoop Frog

Week #12 – "Secret Scoop" Mystery Flavor

The weekly lineup reflects a cross-section of flavors that have defined Jeremiah's over the past 30 years — from fruit-forward classics to decadent favorites.

Weekly flavor offers, commemorative stickers, and giveaways will roll out throughout the campaign, giving loyal fans even more reasons to join the celebration.

Honoring the Product That Started It All

Founded in 1996, Jeremiah's Italian Ice is known for its refreshing Italian Ice—made fresh daily—and its rich Soft Ice Cream, as well as its signature Jelatis, layered combinations of Italian Ice and Soft Ice Cream. The stars of the menu, Jeremiah's Flavorites, layer flavor-packed Italian Ice with Soft Ice Cream and candy or cookie Layer-Ins. Many Italian Ice flavors are naturally dairy-free and gluten-free, making Jeremiah's an inclusive, family-friendly treat option with strong value appeal.

30 Years of Ice is being celebrated at Jeremiah's locations nationwide. For more information, visit www.jeremiahsice.com or follow Jeremiah's on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) for the latest scoop.

ABOUT JEREMIAH'S ITALIAN ICE

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also for its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah's motto - LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah's is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With 160+ locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, Colorado, Nevada, Alabama, Tennessee and Texas, Jeremiah's is offering franchises across the Southern United States. For more information about Jeremiah's franchise opportunity, visit jeremiahsfranchise.com.

CONTACT:

Tammy Delgado

[email protected]

954.829.9189

SOURCE Jeremiah's Italian Ice