Jeremiah's Italian Ice Shares Brand History with Guests by Celebrating with $0.96 Leap Day Treats

This February, the frozen dessert brand honors their history by hopping back into the 90's with weekly deals, Leap Back pricing and community events

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremiah's Italian Ice , the premiere frozen dessert brand, is hopping back through time this February with their new Leap Back campaign, designed to celebrate the brand's journey over the past three decades by giving back to its guests. The brand's first-ever Leap Back campaign includes a full month of promotions for J-List loyalty members, culminating in a Leap Day celebration at all locations, with throwback pricing of $0.96 treats all day long for J-List members to honor the year it all began: 1996 (another Leap Year).

"This new campaign is an opportunity to share with even more people what sets Jeremiah's Italian Ice apart: our commitment to providing our guests with a fresh, delicious treat experience served alongside five-star customer service that lights up their day," said Michael Keller, CEO of Jeremiah's Italian Ice. "In a year when we gain a day, we're taking Leap Day to take a look back at where Jeremiah's has sprung forth from. Leap by leap, we've shared countless moments of joy with our guests through the years and now we're celebrating in our communities with some froggy fun."

February: A Leap Year to Remember

Jeremiah's Italian Ice is inviting guests to hop on into their stores all February long for special promotions and exclusive offers. Leap Back promotions will be available for all members of the brand's J-List Rewards program. J-List members will receive two special promotions each week during the month of February, with a special theme for each week that celebrates a different leap year in the history of Jeremiah's Italian Ice, as we hop back in time to 1996 for Leap Day's exclusive $0.96 treat deal.

In addition to throwback pricing, J-List members who visit a Jeremiah's location on Leap Day will also have the chance to win retro swag packs or the Grand Prize: a 'Sweet'-Stakes VIP Getaway that will fly one J-List member and their guest to Orlando, FL, to get a behind-the-scenes experience, wherein they'll get a peek at the magic behind Jeremiah's Italian Ice and its tasty frozen treats. They'll even meet Jeremy Litwack, aka Jeremiah, the Top Frog himself.

In celebration of Leap Day, locations across 11 states will be hosting block party-style events on Feb. 29, inviting guests to leap forward with the brand by leaping back into a 90's-themed gathering. The brand will also be hosting an extra-special celebration at the location that started it all: the first ever Jeremiah's Italian Ice at 6864 Aloma Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792. The Winter Park throwback event will feature a live DJ spinning 90's tunes, inflatable coloring stations, balloon artists, a food truck and more between 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., followed by a 90's movie showing on the lawn, sponsored by the Florida Film Festival and Enzian Theater. Other Jeremiah's Ice locations will be featuring similar activities at their Leap Day celebrations.

It All Began with a Dream in 1996

When Jeremy Litwack opened the first Jeremiah's Italian Ice in 1996, he had a dream of bringing fresh "water ice" – also known as "wood-er ice" in Philadelphia, the founder's hometown and his jumping off point – to more people than ever. His passion for involving himself and the Jeremiah's brand with the local community shone through quickly, ensuring that the company was ingrained in the communities it served as they grew throughout central Florida. In doing so, he has created a brand built on generosity and genuineness with the mission to inspire guests to make the most out of life and savor its sweet moments. Today, the idea that began to form in Jeremy's mind when he was just a high school student selling Ice on the steps of the Philadelphia Mint has now become a successful, vibrant brand with a mission to infuse fun and flavor into the lives of each of its guests across 135+ locations and a wide range of communities.

"Leap Back, to me, is a celebration of how far Jeremiah's Italian Ice has come and an exciting way to share this company's story, and my own story, with our guests," said founder Jeremy Litwack. "Jeremiah's is all about living life to the coolest, and there's nothing cooler than sharing in a moment like this with the communities we serve. It's a really full circle moment to think that I opened the company's first location in a Leap Year nearly 30 years ago and here we are getting ready to celebrate another Leap Year with guests at locations all over the country."

Visit jeremiahsice.com/locations to find a location near you and celebrate this milestone with the Jeremiah's Frog Squad all month long. For more information on the brand's J-List rewards program, visit jeremiahsice.com/the-j-list or download the app on the App Store or Google Play .

To learn more about Jeremiah's Italian Ice, visit jeremiahsice.com and follow updates on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn . To find out more about Leap Back, visit jeremiahsice.com/leapback .

Media assets are available HERE .

ABOUT JEREMIAH'S ITALIAN ICE

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also for its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah's motto - LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah's is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With 130+ locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, Colorado, Nevada, Alabama, Tennessee and Texas, Jeremiah's is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand's rapid expansion, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising veterans who've led some of the top brands in food service to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah's franchise opportunity, visit https://jeremiahsfranchise.com/ .

