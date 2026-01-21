JEREMY AND JAZZY TO DEBUT LIVE AT THE TRIBECA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER ON MARCH 14; TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Based on the hit PBS Kids series, Jeremy and Jazzy: Shake It Up is a new, interactive performance built for preschool and early elementary-aged children

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftoff Events today announced Jeremy and Jazzy: Shake It Up will debut at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center in Manhattan on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 1 p.m. The brand's first-ever sing-along family concert in the U.S. features popular songs and stories from the hit preschool television series Jeremy and Jazzy (PBS, Prime, and Kartoon Channel). Tickets can be purchased here starting today.

"As a musician and a dad, I conceived Jeremy and Jazzy and its music as a gift for my kids that could be shared with young families everywhere," said Jeremy Fisher, star, co-creator, singer-songwriter, and producer of the Jeremy and Jazzy brand. "This collaboration truly takes that vision to the next level, with people who care about music and kids as much as I do."

Designed for kids and families to sing, dance, and actively participate, Jeremy and Jazzy: Shake It Up includes pop, rock, hip-hop, and R&B songs, funny stories, and projected animations from Jeremy and Jazzy. Inspired by the Canadian live tour, Jeremy and Jazzy: Shake It Up is developed for the U.S. audience by Jeremy and Jazzy creators Jeremy Fisher and Virginia Thompson and 3x Grammy-nominated children's entertainers The Pop Ups (Jason Rabinowitz and Jacob Stein), and features a local cast.

The Jeremy and Jazzy brand follows Jeremy and Jazzy on musical adventures to explore evergreen childhood themes such as friendship, creativity, nature, and well-being. Jeremy and Jazzy: Shake It Up is produced by Vérité Films , Jeremy Fisher Music , and Liftoff Events .

This project is made possible with financial support from Vérité Films, Jeremy Fisher Music, the Shaw Rocket Fund, and the Government of Canada. Ce projet a été rendu possible en partie grâce au gouvernement du Canada.

About Jeremy and Jazzy

A CBC Kids original series, Jeremy and Jazzy is produced by Vérité Films in association with Jeremy Fisher Music. The brand includes Jeremy and Jazzy Shorts and Specials, plus series spinoff Playing with Stu, as well as educational materials, books, music, live tours, and more. For more information, please visit: https://jeremyandjazzy.com/ .

