Jeremy Batson Joins LeaseLock as Vice President of Enterprise Client Services

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseLock , the only provider of a nationwide A-rated lease insurance program that totally eliminates security deposits, surety bonds, and guarantors in rental housing, today announced Jeremy Batson has joined the company as Vice President of Enterprise Client Services. He will focus on building out a Client Services Group to optimize program implementation and expansion with NMHC Top 50 Accounts and will partner with the Enterprise Sales team to accelerate adoption of LeaseLock Zero Deposit™ throughout the apartment industry.

Batson comes to LeaseLock from RealPage, where he was serving as a Vice President Industry Principal for the company's Consumer Solutions Division. He also led client-services teams for RealPage-acquired companies while integrating those teams into the company's ecosystem. Batson joined RealPage when the firm acquired Level One, where he was a Vice President. An industry leader in client retention and revenue expansion strategies, he has specialized in the design and implementation of scalable client services solutions both during his multifamily career and in his previous work in the technology sector. Batson is the architect of programs designed to foster close communication between account management and sales teams.

"Our platform is designed to ease the entire lease transaction, automating and streamlining the process throughout. Jeremy's unique focus on the renter journey and client retention will be instrumental in further advancing our customer-first approach," said Ed Wolff, Chief Revenue Officer of LeaseLock. "We're thrilled to have Jeremy and his years of experience, leadership and expertise – on board at LeaseLock."

LeaseLock Zero Deposit powers a modern lease experience with insurance technology. Renters pay a fee starting at $19 per month that generates over $5,000 in coverage for the property on every lease. Renters save thousands of dollars at move-in, while apartment communities drive more traffic, convert more leases, significantly reduce bad debt, and fully eliminate deposit administration and liability.

LeaseLock is the first nationwide lease insurance program, generating over $100 million in leases insured across the NMHC Top 50 to date. Leading apartment operators who have replaced security deposits with LeaseLock include Greystar, GoldCor Capital Partners, Avenue5 Residential, ColRich Multifamily and First Communities.

LeaseLock is integrated with all major property management software systems, including Yardi, RealPage and Entrata. The resident and leasing agent experience is seamless and completely native—requiring no out-of-workflow registration, application, or billing.

About LeaseLock

LeaseLock helps the world find home. Powered by insurance technology, LeaseLock delivers a modern transaction for rental housing—faster, simpler and more affordable.

Headquartered in Marina Del Rey, CA, LeaseLock Zero Deposit™ totally eliminates all deposits, surety bonds and guarantors.

LeaseLock is launching across more than 1,000,000 apartment homes, backed by insurance rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. LeaseLock secured $10M in Series A financing from leading insurance and real estate technology venture funds including, Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, American Family Ventures, Wildcat Venture Partners and Moderne Ventures. For more information, please visit www.leaselock.com .

