Jeremy Burton Hands Dell Chief Marketing Officer Baton To Allison Dew

Michael Dell said, "I cannot thank Jeremy enough for his vision and leadership, and for everything he's done for our company. He departs on a very high note, having played a leading role in establishing Dell Technologies among the world's most highly trusted and essential IT companies. He now hands the baton to Allison Dew, who has proven herself as one of the industry's most highly respected, experienced and capable marketing leaders."

Allison Dew said, "I'm delighted to have the opportunity to lead marketing for one of the world's largest technology companies. Jeremy has been a great partner over the past 18 months and I'm looking forward to working with him through this transition. Dell Technologies will remain out front in the marketplace, showcasing our depth of innovation and the extraordinary impact we have on helping our customers realize their digital future."

Jeremy Burton said, "I'm incredibly proud of the work I've done in marketing, product operations and corporate development over the past eight years. With our successful merger now in the rearview mirror, and growth accelerating, I've decided that now is the right time to take a break and pursue a new challenge. I am deeply thankful to Michael for the opportunity and, going forward, delighted that Allison Dew will lead the marketing team. Allison is an incredible talent, a world-class marketing executive and a tremendous addition to the Dell leadership team."

About Dell Inc.

Dell Inc., a part of Dell Technologies, provides customers of all sizes – including 99 percent of the Fortune 500 – with a broad, innovative portfolio from edge to core to cloud. Dell Inc. comprises Dell client as well as Dell EMC infrastructure offerings that enable organizations to modernize, automate and transform their data center while providing today's workforce and consumers what they need to securely connect, produce, and collaborate from anywhere at any time.

