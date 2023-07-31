Jeremy Butler joins newly renamed We the Veterans and Military Families as Chief Growth Officer

News provided by

We the Veterans and Military Families

31 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We the Veterans and Military Families, a non-profit, non-partisan, pro-democracy organization (formerly We the Veterans), today announced that Jeremy Butler will join the team as the Chief Growth Officer, effective July 24, 2023. He will serve on We the Veterans' Executive Team, working with Executive Director Ellen Gustafson and Executive Chairman Ben Keiser.

Continue Reading
U.S. Navy veteran Jeremy Butler joins We the Veterans and Military Families as Chief Growth Officer
U.S. Navy veteran Jeremy Butler joins We the Veterans and Military Families as Chief Growth Officer

"Jeremy's extensive experience in the veteran community will be an invaluable addition to our team as we expand our pro-democracy work nationally," said Ellen Gustafson, Executive Director of We the Veterans and Military Families. "Jeremy has an incredible track record of success advocating for America's veteran community as a transformative leader."

Jeremy Butler, a U.S. Navy veteran, joins We the Veterans and Military Families after a distinguished term as the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America. Jeremy served on active duty in the Navy from 1999 to 2005 as a surface warfare officer. He currently serves in the U.S. Navy Reserves. Jeremy attended Knox College in Galesburg, IL, where he majored in International Relations. He later received his M.A. in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College.

"I'm excited to join We the Veterans and Military Families and help advance their important mission to strengthen our democracy for all Americans," said Mr. Butler. "Our nation does its best work when we come together and work for the common good."

About: We the Veterans and Military Families was founded in 2021 by veterans and military family members. Our mission is to empower the veteran and military family community to strengthen American democracy by promoting patriotic civic engagement. In 2022, WtV&MF organized the +30 member Vet the Vote coalition and recruited more than 63,500 veterans and family members to serve as volunteer election poll workers nationwide.

Media Contact
Joe Plenzler
LtCol, USMC(ret.)
[email protected]

SOURCE We the Veterans and Military Families

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.