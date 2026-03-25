Jeremy Friedman, Owner of Rocky Mountain Liners, Honored by the Colorado Nursery and Greenhouse Association as Person of the Year 2025

Industry Leader Grows Young Plant Market

DENVER, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremy Friedman, owner and president of Rocky Mountain Liners, a premium young plant company, was honored by the Colorado Nursery and Greenhouse Association (CNGA) as Person of the Year 2025.

The Person of the Year award recognizes an individual who, in the last 12 months, has made a positive impact on the regional horticulture industry through professionalism and involvement for the betterment of the industry. Jeremy received the award at CNGA's Industry Celebration held on February 4, 2026.

From Left to Right: CNGA Staff Debi Borden-Miller, Person of the Year Jeremy Friedman, and CNGA President Giovanna Romero

"During a year of significant disruption in Colorado's green industry, Jeremy stepped forward with leadership and vision when it was most needed," said Glenda Mostek, executive director of CNGA. "Through the purchase of a portion of Welby Gardens greenhouses, Jeremy ensured continuity in the young plant and liner market, while strengthening Colorado's presence locally and nationally."

Beyond addressing supply gaps for independent garden centers and landscapers, Jeremy is an industry leader who supports all segments of the green industry through his dedication to the Colorado State University (CSU) Flower Trial Gardens, Colorado Destination Days, and his service on the CNGA Board.

"His commitment to innovation, partnership, and long-term industry health makes him a clear choice for Person of the Year," said Mostek.

Jeremy was nominated by Gene Pielin, president at Plant Select, and the CNGA Board, with special assistance from Susan Stauber, representative at Ball Horticultural Company.

"I'm extremely humbled to receive this award," said Jeremy Friedman, owner of Rocky Mountain Liners. "I'm dedicated to innovating within the industry, but more than that, I'm being pushed to step up within the industry, and I'm grateful for the many people who believe that I can help it thrive to survive."

About Rocky Mountain Liners

With more than 30 years in the wholesale business, Rocky Mountain Liners (RML), a premium young plant company, was established in 2020 to serve growers nationwide. RML offers a curated selection of more than 600 innovative and high-quality plant varieties from the most trusted breeders. Its sister companies, Blooma Farms, a premier wholesale grower, and Plum Creek Garden Market, seasonal garden markets, support the company's focus to serve the entire industry. To order a printed catalog, please visit https://www.rockymountainliners.com/.

SOURCE Rocky Mountain Liners