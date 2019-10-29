Jeremy Gutsche To Deliver Keynote At KPMG's 29th Annual Accounting & Financial Reporting Symposium

Gutsche is the CEO of Trendhunter.com and a New York Times best-selling author of "Better and Faster." His keynote address will focus on inspiring purpose, implementing change and discovering opportunities.

Breakout sessions throughout the two-day event will focus on new lease accounting, CECL and financial instruments standards. Other topics such as data and analytics, international financial reporting standards, business combination issues, and internal controls will also be featured.

WHAT: KPMG LLP's 29th Annual Accounting & Financial Reporting Symposium WHEN: Nov. 21 – Nov. 22, 2019 WHERE: MGM Grand, Las Vegas REGISTER: Visit KPMG Executive Education's Symposium website to learn more about the content and to register to attend.

About Jeremy Gutsche



Jeremy Gutsche, MBA, CFA, is a New York Times best-selling author, award-winning innovation expert, and the CEO of Trend Hunter. His team is relied on by 700 brands, billionaires and CEOs to predict and create the future. Prior to Trend Hunter, Jeremy grew a $1 billion portfolio for a bank, studied innovation at Stanford, completed an MBA from Queen's University, and an honours degree from the University of Calgary, where he was awarded Graduate of the Decade.

About KPMG Executive Education

From basic and advanced technical accounting courses and seminars for CPE credit to in-depth conferences, KPMG Executive Education provides a range of effective continuing education learning experiences for corporate executives and their staffs in the accounting, finance and business management professions. To learn more, and find registration information for the Annual Accounting and Financial Reporting Symposium, go to www.execed.kpmg.com.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG International's independent member firms have 207,000 professionals working in 153 countries and territories. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

Contact: Joanne Fischetti

KPMG LLP

201.505.6265

jfischetti@kpmg.com

SOURCE KPMG LLP

Related Links

http://www.kpmg.com/us

