Jeremy J. Prevost Recognized by Marquis Who's Who for Entrepreneurial Brilliance

Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing and Electric Thrives Under the Visionary Leadership of Mr. Jeremy J. Prevost as Owner and CEO

TEMPE, Ariz., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who proudly features Jeremy J. Prevost, acknowledging his noteworthy achievements and exceptional career trajectory. Inclusion in this esteemed biographical compendium reflects Mr. Prevost's current reference value, taking into account his position, remarkable accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in the field.

At the forefront of the electrical, HVAC, and plumbing industry, Mr. Prevost assumed leadership as the owner and chief executive officer of Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing and Electric in Phoenix in 2021. With strategic locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, and Mesa, he adeptly manages a dedicated team comprising over 35 licensed, bonded, and insured technicians specializing in a comprehensive range of services.

Maintaining an impeccable reputation with the Better Business Bureau, Mr. Prevost's committed employees continually exceed customer expectations and stand ready 24/7 to address emergency service needs. Demonstrating his unwavering commitment to integrity, he extends the President's Guarantee to every customer, ensuring the highest quality of work performed in their homes. In addition to being a distinguished member of The Electric League of Arizona and the Arizona Heat Pump Council, Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing and Electric holds certifications as an approved contractor for the Salt River Project, as well as Arizona Public Service and Southwest Gas. The company is also licensed by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors and maintains comprehensive general liability and workers' compensation insurance.

Mr. Prevost's vision for the future encompasses expanding Tucker Hill's footprint into other states, with a focus on driving revenues over $300 million annually in Arizona, Nevada, and California. In pursuit of his goals, he has spearheaded an industry buy group to facilitate enhanced sale evaluations and multiples for smaller and mid-sized businesses.

Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Prevost has seamlessly transitioned from mid-sized enterprises to large private equity groups, successfully overseeing more than 40 mergers and acquisitions while rejuvenating companies within the home services industry. He has also held ownership positions in several thriving ventures, including Greenstar Home Services, Blue Apple Electric, Roger the Plumber, and 4 Eco Services, collectively generating annual revenues surpassing $50 million and boasting a fleet of over 190 trucks. Furthermore, Mr. Prevost's pivotal role as vice president of the western region for American Residential Services contributed to the success of a $500 million division.

Driven by a profound sense of social responsibility, Mr. Prevost actively supports various local causes, including the Amanda Hope Childhood Cancer Foundation in Phoenix, the Vegas Shepherd Rescue, and the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada. Additionally, he has extended his generosity to an animal rescue organization in Kansas City.

In his precious moments of leisure, Mr. Prevost embraces the opportunity to create lasting memories and embark on enriching journeys alongside his cherished daughter, Grace Ann.

Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric has become the leading provider of Plumbing, HVAC and Electrical home services in the Phoenix, AZ area.

