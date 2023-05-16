Jeremy Piven Takes the Stage at Miami Improv for a Night of Unforgettable Comedy

MIAMI, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of comedy and fans of Jeremy Piven alike are in for a treat, as the Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian brings his stand-up comedy show to the Miami Improv. Piven, known for his roles in film and television, has transitioned to the world of comedy and has been wowing audiences across the country and beyond.

Piven's stand-up comedy show is a unique and intimate experience that showcases his dynamic personality in a never-before-seen format. The actor-turned-comedian has interviewed influential guests such as Jamie Foxx, Tiffany Haddish, Common, Mark Cuban, Rashad Evans, and Jorge Masvidal on his brand-new podcast "How U Livin' J Piven," giving fans a taste of what they can expect from his live show.

Piven's successful stand-up comedy tour has taken him across the entire continental United States and internationally to the United Kingdom and beyond. Fans can expect to see Piven flexing his comedic muscle in Miami, delivering a performance that is sure to leave the audience in stitches.

The Miami Improv is the perfect venue for Piven's show, with its intimate setting and energetic atmosphere. The show is open to audiences aged 21 and above, and tickets can be purchased through the Miami Improv website.

Don't miss out on this unique and hilarious experience as Jeremy Piven brings his stand-up comedy show to Miami. Come out and enjoy a night of laughter with one of Hollywood's most versatile entertainers.

Where Has Jeremy Piven Been?

Jeremy Piven has been keeping busy with his highly-sought after podcast and comedy tour. He has performed at various comedy clubs and theaters around the country, including sold-out shows at the Improv and Laugh Factory.

Jeremy Piven's Podcast

Jeremy Piven's new podcast, "How U Livin J. Piven Podcast," has quickly gained a following since its launch in 2021. The podcast features Piven diving deep into various topics related to life and comedy, with interviews from some of the biggest names in Hollywood, business, hip hop, and more.

Piven's passion and energy have been praised by listeners, with many saying that they find themselves interested in subjects they normally wouldn't be.

Piven's podcast is available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube. He has also partnered with Kast Media, the company behind popular podcasts like "The Sarah Silverman Podcast," to produce and distribute the show.

The podcast has featured a wide range of guests, including Piven's former co-stars from film and TV, as well as comedians, musicians, and business leaders. Some notable guests include comedian Andrew Schulz, musician Lenny Kravitz, and actress and singer Jamie Lynn Sigler.

Piven's podcast is a great opportunity for fans to hear from the actor in a more personal and unfiltered setting. With its diverse range of guests and engaging discussions, "How U Livin J. Piven Podcast" is a must-listen for anyone interested in comedy, entertainment, and pop culture.

Jeremy Piven's New Film Sweetwater

Jeremy Piven stars in the new biographical sports movie, "Sweetwater," which tells the story of Nat Clifton, the first African-American to sign a contract with the NBA. Piven plays a character named Sweetwater, who appears to be a basketball player, although details about the character have not been revealed.

The film is directed by Martin Guigui and co-stars Everett Osborne as Clifton, as well as Cary Elwes, Richard Dreyfuss, and Kevin Pollak in supporting roles. While not much is known about Piven's specific role in the film, he has spoken about the importance of the story and the legacy of Nat Clifton in breaking the color barrier in professional basketball. "Sweetwater" was released in theaters in April 2023, and early reviews praised the performances of the cast, including Piven's.

About Jeremy Piven

Jeremy Piven is a well-known American actor, comedian, and producer who has achieved significant success throughout his career. He is most famous for his role as Ari Gold, a fast-talking and top producing Hollywood agent, in the HBO series "Entourage." Piven received Emmy nominations for Best Supporting Actor for four straight years from 2005 to 2008, winning the award in 2006, 2007, and 2008.

Throughout his career, Piven has also won other awards, including a Golden Globe Award for his performance in "Entourage." He has acted in more than 60 movies, and his role as Harry Gordon Selfridge in the British/PBS television drama series "Mr. Selfridge" garnered significant critical acclaim.

Overall, Jeremy Piven has been a successful actor and comedian who has won many awards for his performances, and he continues to make significant contributions to the entertainment industry.

