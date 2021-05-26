Jeremy Scott Reimagines a Limited-Edition Label for Ecco Domani's 25th Anniversary

Inspired by the bold, contemporary wine style of Ecco Domani, Jeremy Scott — who created his own namesake fashion brand in the '90s — embarked on a creative process to blend his own signature artistic aesthetic with that of the wine brand. Synonymous with irreverent, statement-making fashion, Scott often pays tribute to '90s pop culture trends in his collections.

"There is a natural affinity between Ecco Domani and my own fashion label as both first rose to prominence in the '90s," said Jeremy Scott. "Playing with the bold shapes, abstract graphics, and neon colors that influenced '90s pop culture is a cheeky nod to Ecco Domani's 25th anniversary. With this original label design, I wanted to bring forth that nostalgia in a truly modern way as a reminder that standing out is always in style."

The Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio collaboration with Jeremy Scott is the latest in a series of partnerships spanning seven years with past design luminaries who have used the iconic bottle as a creative canvas to create uniquely fashion-forward, limited-edition labels.

"Much like Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio itself, Jeremy Scott's eye-catching label design encourages our fans to make a statement, and to have fun doing so," says Heather Austin, Director of Marketing for Ecco Domani. "We're excited to partner with Jeremy for our 25th anniversary limited-edition label and hope consumers everywhere look forward to making a confident and fashionable statement this summer."

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio is made from expressive grapes grown in the scenic delle Venezie region of Northern Italy. With light citrus and delicate floral aromas, notes of tropical fruit, and a crisp, refreshing finish, the wine is perfect for enjoying with a variety of foods like sushi, light pasta dishes and pizza, or simply on its own.

The exclusive label by Jeremy Scott for Ecco Domani will be available for a limited-time nationwide starting in June 2021 for $11.99. For more information about the collaboration and to find a retailer near you, visit www.eccodomani.com or follow Ecco Domani on Instagram @eccodomaniwine.

ABOUT ECCO DOMANI

Ecco Domani translates to "Here's tomorrow" in Italian, reflecting a forward-thinking approach to crafting authentic Italian wines. Hailing from the renowned Italian regions of Tre Venezie (Trentino-Alto Adige, Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia), Ecco Domani wines embody the stylish, contemporary side of Northern Italy. A perfect partner to a wide range of foods, Ecco Domani wines offer bright fruit flavors and a fresh, approachable style, making them a go-to choice for savvy hosts who want to celebrate the everyday. Beyond the wine glass, Ecco Domani promotes a strong commitment to style and self-expression that comes to life every summer as unique label art from top designers on our Pinot Grigio bottle. Over the years, top designers such as Zac Posen, Stacey Bendet, Bobby Berk, and Brandon Maxwell have used the iconic bottle as their creative canvas to create fashion-forward, limited-edition labels.

ABOUT JEREMY SCOTT

JEREMY SCOTT is an American designer who is the Creative Director of both his namesake label and the Italian fashion house Moschino. He is known for his signature designs of kitsch, pop, camp, neon, sparkle, fearlessness and incisive humor. Scott is a celebrity favorite and has dressed an extensive list of A-listers. This roster includes: Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, Madonna, Maluma, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Zendaya and many more. He has been recognized in a number of multimedia projects and publications, including a 2014 Rizzoli monograph and a documentary titled The People's Designer (a nickname coined by the press that has stuck), which was released in theaters and on Netflix.

*IRI, Total US MULO, 52W Ending 1-24-21, Premium+ Pinot Grigio by UPC, Volume Sales.

