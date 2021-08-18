Jeremy Sorensen Joins Fortis as Commercial Market President in Utah

DENVER, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis announced Jeremy Sorensen as the Commercial Market President of its Utah Market. As market president, Mr. Sorensen will lead the strategy and management of the bank's Commercial Banking team in Utah in partnership with Josh Peters, Chief Lending Officer for Fortis.

"I am very pleased to welcome Jeremy to Fortis as the leader of our Utah market," said Fortis Chief Executive Officer, Chris Luce. "His depth of banking and leadership experience and passion for the local community will be an instrumental asset to our team in this growing market."

Mr. Sorensen joins Fortis with 12+ years of banking experience, having served in key management, lending, and credit roles with two national banks, most recently as the Business Banking Sales Manager at U.S. Bank in Salt Lake City, UT. He has built trusted relationships with business owners in the Utah market and is skilled in the areas of strategic planning, key account management, financial analysis and business development.

"I am thrilled to be joining Fortis during this key period of growth in commercial and specialty lending in Utah. The team has created a unique brand in the market and I look forward to continuing to strengthen this through flexibility, awareness and alignment with the goals of our clients," stated Mr. Sorensen.

About Fortis

Fortis is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with offices in the Denver and Salt Lake City metropolitan areas. The bank provides business and personal clients with a full suite of loan, treasury management and deposit products, with an emphasis on Commercial and Specialty clients. To learn more about Fortis, visit www.fortisprivatebank.com.

Contact

Laura Hildreth, Head of Human Resources at Fortis

[email protected]

SOURCE Fortis

Related Links

http://www.fortisprivatebank.com

