Jeremy Sparrow Joins IDC Ventures as Partner, Bolstering the Leading VC's Global Footprint

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDC Ventures (IDCV), a leading global venture capital firm specializing in fintech and marketplaces, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Sparrow as Partner based in London. Sparrow brings to IDC Ventures a wealth of experience in finance, consulting, and technology – underpinning the firm's mission to enable the world's most prominent families and professional investors to invest in and support innovative startups from across the US, Europe, and Latin America.

Sparrow's career is marked by significant achievements in emerging markets, capital markets, and advisory roles for tech businesses. Before joining IDC Ventures, he was the CEO of Renaissance Capital Asia; founder of Alexander Capital Management; and founder/CEO of Captego Aps, an AI software business based in Denmark. His expertise in building and leading teams across various geographies will be invaluable as IDC Ventures continues to expand its global footprint.

"I am eager to contribute to IDC Ventures' mission of fostering innovation and supporting groundbreaking companies," Sparrow said. "The firm's entrepreneurial spirit and its strategic focus on fintech and marketplaces uniquely position us to deliver significant value. I'm particularly excited about helping to enable IDC Ventures' continued growth and the successful launch of its upcoming fund."

Sparrow's appointment is a testament to IDC Ventures' strategic vision to deepen its expertise and expand its network of partners in key markets. In particular, Sparrow will leverage his deep connections throughout the UK, Middle East, and Asia to bring IDCV's offering to prominent family offices and institutional investors in the regions.

Alejandra Godoy, Partner and Chief of Staff of IDC Ventures, expressed her enthusiasm about Sparrow joining the team. "Jeremy's exceptional track record and international experience are precisely what we need to propel IDC Ventures forward. We're looking forward to the fresh perspectives and dynamic opportunities Jeremy will bring to the team and our broader network."

By entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs, IDC Ventures (IDCV) seeks to identify, invest in, support, and propel disruptive companies at the forefront of digital innovation. Since its founding in 2019, IDCV has backed industry-defining founders from Series A to growth stages in Europe, the US, and Latin America – and primarily in the verticals of fintech and marketplaces. IDC Ventures is the venture capital arm of the IDC Network, a global multi-fund platform. Learn more by visiting IDCVentures.com .

