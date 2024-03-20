Jergens® Skincare Celebrates its Second Annual Glow Day with New Product Innovation and Commitment to Skin Health Education

JERGENS® Natural Glow®, the #1 Dermatologist Recommended Sunless-Tanner Brand1

Unveils Multi-Prong Campaign Focused on Achieving a Sun-Kissed Glow Without the UV Woe

CINCINNATI, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jergens® Natural Glow® Skincare is kicking off the Spring season with its second annual Glow Day, which marks that special time of year where we officially start to prepare our skin for sunnier moments ahead! With a recent resurgence in UV tanning, Glow Day is also the perfect time to focus on skin health and find a UV-free solution that can achieve natural-looking color without causing damage to skin.

Jergens Natural Glow Collection of Self-Tanning Products Witney Carson, Professional Dancer, Influencer & Melanoma Survivor Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Social Media Personality

"To celebrate Glow Day this year, Jergens® Skincare is focusing its efforts on promoting skin health and reminding consumers that while having a tan can make you feel more confident when showing off skin, there is a healthier way to achieve a glowy bronze, without compromising your health," says Stephanie Kimutis, Senior Brand Manager for Jergens® Skincare. "We want Glow Day to be all about embracing the knowledge that empowers confidence and highlighting effective products that are available in multiple formulations so consumers can find their perfect match."

To help spread this message, Jergens is partnering with professional dancer and melanoma survivor, Witney Carson, and board-certified dermatologist and trusted social media personality, Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky, throughout various marketing efforts across the media and digital landscapes.

"As someone who went to tanning salons quite often as a teenager and was diagnosed with melanoma at just 18 years old, I know how important it is to prioritize skin health and minimize harmful UV exposure," says Witney. "I'm really excited to be partnering with Jergens Natural Glow, as I've used products from this collection since my teen years and am very passionate about creating more awareness around this issue, especially for younger generations who may not take it as seriously as they should."

The brand is also partnering with The Skin Cancer Foundation to sponsor its Destination Healthy Skin program, a mobile education and screening program that travels around the United States from May through November. The program is designed to provide free full-body skin cancer screenings, while educating the public about the importance of skin cancer early detection, effective sun protection, and now with the help of Jergens, alternate skin-safe options to achieve a glowy tan.

"Education surrounding potential skin health risks is essential, and The Skin Cancer Foundation's program is the perfect catalyst to educate people around the country and provide them with an opportunity to prioritize the health of their largest organ," says Dr. Zubritsky. "I completely understand my patients' desire for a tan, which is why I've recommended Jergens Natural Glow, the #1 Dermatologist Recommended Sunless Tanner Brand, to them so they can get the best of both worlds – safe, natural-looking color without the worry."

Additionally, Jergens is expanding its collection of trusted Natural Glow sunless tanners with the addition of the new Natural Glow Sun Drops, the brand's first sunless tanning serum formula. These customizable drops are formulated for the face and body and can be added to your favorite moisturizers, making it easy to achieve beautiful color while using the everyday products you love. The more drops added to your moisturizer, the deeper your color will develop and due to its unique penetration enhancers, this formula provides longer-lasting color so you can enjoy your glow for days.

The new Natural Glow Sun Drops joins the ranks of other cult-favorite Natural Glow products, including the Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer, Natural Glow + Firming Daily Moisturizer, and Instant Sun Sunless Tanning Mousse, which are all available on Amazon.

About Kao USA Inc.

Kao USA Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium beauty care brands recognized worldwide for their innovation and quality. The Kao USA Inc. portfolio includes: Jergens® and Curél® hand and body lotions; Bioré® facial care; John Frieda® and Wakati® hair care, Ban® antiperspirants, as well as Goldwell®, KMS® and Oribe® professional hair care, MyKirei by KAO® personal care line and Molton Brown® products for body and home. Founded in 1882, Kao USA Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kao Corporation.

1 *Based on 2023 US IQVIA ProVoice Survey

Contact: Nandi Millett, [email protected]

SOURCE Jergens Skincare