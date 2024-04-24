Jergens® Skincare Unveils New Mom-Sense Campaign to Celebrate All Mom Figures This Mother's Day

To Help Show Families' Appreciation for Moms this Mother's Day, Jergens Partnered with Actress Nicole Ari Parker to Co-Design a Custom, Limited-Edition Bracelet Alongside Fashion Jeweler, Adina Eden

CINCINNATI, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moms and mother figures have a sixth sense when it comes to their families, knowing all of their ins and outs instinctually. This Mother's Day, Jergens® Skincare is celebrating all mom figures by showing its love for this special talent, which the brand coined as 'Mom-Sense,' and continuing its dedication to creating feel-good products for moms and their many senses.

Jergens x Adina Eden Nicole Ari Parker Headshot

Jergens is partnering with mom and actress, Nicole Ari Parker, and fashion jewelry brand, Adina Eden, to co-create a custom bracelet, specially made for moms. This limited-edition bracelet is inspired by Jergens iconic Cherry Almond scent, which has been passed down for generations and encapsulates a true feeling of comfort for many. This special piece can serve as a wearable reminder of families' appreciation for their special mother figure and as a symbol of love, strength, and the sweet moments of motherhood.

"Although I wear many hats, being a mom will always be my top priority, so I am honored to be a part of Jergens Mom-Sense campaign to celebrate all that mother figures do for their families 365 days a year," said Parker. "I have two kids of my own now, but every year around Mother's Day I reflect on the love, strength and values I've learned about motherhood from my own Mom and make it a point to always thank her on this special day."

The custom, limited-edition Original Scent Cherry Almond-inspired bracelet is available on Jergens retail website, MyKaoShop.com, as a special gift-with-purchase for Mother's Day and will be included with any Jergens Original Scent Cherry Almond purchase of $15 or more, while supplies last.

Additionally, the Jergens Mom-Sense campaign will be showcased on Live with Kelly & Mark via a custom "Top Mom" Inbox kicking off on Tuesday, April 23rd, on Live's Facebook page. Viewers will be encouraged to share stories about how their mother figure goes above and beyond for a chance to win her the Jergens Cherry Almond bracelet and Cherry Almond Collection of products, along with a $10,000 prize. Tune in on Monday, April 29th, and Wednesday, May 1st, where Kelly & Mark will read a handful of the submissions and the winner will be announced on Friday, May 3rd. Check your local listing for airtimes.

The campaign will be supported through social content on the brand's social channels, as well as on Nicole Ari Parker's and Adina Eden's Instagram channels. Jergens also produced a Mom-Sense video advertisement that will live on both Meta and TikTok with paid support.

The Jergens Original Scent Cherry Almond Collection is available on MyKaoShop.com and consists of:

Original Scent Cherry Almond Perfume: Jergens signature Cherry Almond scent of its Original Scent Moisturizer in a fragrance that opens with nostalgic notes of bright cherry and sweet almond. Use code 'MomSense' to receive $10 off your purchase of the Original Scent Perfume on mykaoshop.com through May 12 th .

scent of its Original Scent Moisturizer in a fragrance that opens with nostalgic notes of bright cherry and sweet almond. Use code 'MomSense' to receive off your purchase of the Original Scent Perfume on mykaoshop.com through . Original Scent Cherry Almond Moisturizer: Jergens iconic scent that leaves skin lightly fragranced with notes of cherry almond and relieves dry skin with moisture-rich hydration to reveal deeply luminous, visibly softer skin.

Original Scent Cherry Almond Hand Wash: Thoroughly cleanses skin while soothing dryness with a moisture-rich formula that leaves skin lightly fragranced.

Original Scent Cherry Almond Body Wash: Maximizes skin vitality for moisturized, beautiful and healthy-looking skin with a light cherry-almond scent.

About Kao USA Inc.

Kao USA Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium beauty care brands recognized worldwide for their innovation and quality. The Kao USA Inc. portfolio includes: Jergens® and Curél® hand and body lotions; Bioré® facial care; John Frieda® and Wakati® hair care, Ban® antiperspirants, as well as Goldwell®, KMS® and Oribe® professional hair care, MyKirei by KAO® personal care line and Molton Brown® products for body and home. Founded in 1882, Kao USA Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kao Corporation.

Contact: Nandi Millett, [email protected]

