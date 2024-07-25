Jerguson® Product Offering Expansion for Magnetic Level Gages and Online 3D Model Building Tool

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jerguson, a Clark-Reliance product line, is excited to announce additional product offerings and a new online model building tool. The newest product to the family is the Magnetostrictive Guided Wave Radar with Single Chamber design (MGWRS), MiniMagnicator light duty magnetic level gage, and an online 3D model building tool.

By combining Guided Wave Radar (GWR) with a Magnetic Level Gage, the Magnicator Guided Wave Radar (MGWR) brings a new standard of assurance to level indication.

The MGWR seamlessly integrates two independent level technologies off a single set of process taps for true redundant measurement. The Jerguson Magnicator utilizes a wide indicator for superior level visibility, and a unique magnet arrangement, so you never have to worry about skipped or missed flags. The GWR transmitter obtains an independent reading of the liquid level, providing an accurate output even in the case of float failure. The GWR transmitter will read the true level of the fluid even if the density of the product varies.

The Mini-Magnicator is specifically designed for the light duty industrial market. These versatile and economical level devices can be utilized in a variety of applications.

The Magnetic Level Gage chamber contains a float, with magnets, that rises and falls as liquid level changes in the storage vessel. The float is magnetically coupled to the external indicator, whose flags rotate to indicate level, as the float travels by. The updated design utilizes the Jerguson patented magnetic arrangement for superior reliability.

Jerguson uses a unique float construction with 360-degree ring magnets with north poles opposing. This yields a strong focused magnetic field which eliminates skipped flags and provides reliable activation of switches and transmitters.

Jerguson has also launched an online model builder for magnetic level indicators.

The online model builder tool provides on-demand product configuration and CAD downloads for the Jerguson Magnicator magnetic level indicator. This capability enhances the online digital customer experience by enabling engineers to instantly find, configure, and download magnetic level indicator product data for use within their designs.

"The goal was to provide our customers with a tool so that they could quickly and easily design and visualize a magnetic level indicator specified to their exact needs," said Rob Bolin, Product Manager at Clark Reliance®. The online CAD models include detailed product information for design and purchasing decisions. The model builder generates the part number for each magnetic level indicator configuration and builds the data directly into the CAD model, which can include a complete datasheet and drawing, providing a seamless handoff between engineering and procurement.

About Jerguson:

Since 1905 Jerguson has been the world leader in level indication and control. Engineered to be reliable with features to extend service life and cut maintenance costs. These products are well established in the chemical, petrochemical, and power industries. Recognized for dependability, Jerguson has been doing business with international oil companies for over 50 years. These rugged simple instruments are built to last the life of the vessel. Reliability you can see, guaranteed.

About Clark Reliance:

Clark-Reliance® is an industry leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of liquid level instrumentation and controls, sight flow indicators, and filtration equipment. The company provides customers with measurement and filtration solutions in over 120 countries in the power generation, refining, gas processing and chemical industries. Their products and solutions are known for their safety, premium quality, and high reliability in demanding environments. Clark-Reliance's brand portfolio includes Reliance™, Jerguson™, Jacoby-Tarbox™, Ernst Flow Industries™, Anderson™, FILCOA™, Oil Filtration Systems™, and Enervac™. More information on Clark-Reliance is available at www.clarkreliance.com.

Media Contact: Victoria Weber, [email protected]

SOURCE Clark-Reliance LLC