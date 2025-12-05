Jericho Project 2025 Day of Action Brings Holiday Cheer to Formerly Homeless New Yorkers Across the City

Annual event raises awareness of the challenges of homelessness and housing insecurity while lifting residents' spirits with holiday celebration

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jericho Project, a nationally-acclaimed nonprofit ending homelessness at its roots, is launching its 2025 Day of Action on Friday, December 5, bringing together volunteers across the city to brighten the holiday season at Jericho's residences and service centers for formerly homeless individuals, veterans and young adults.

Tori Lyon, Jericho Project CEO

"Jericho's Day of Action is a tradition begun nearly ten years ago to raise awareness of the struggles facing so many New Yorkers in getting and keeping a home. We have been humbled by the outpouring of support and compassion shown by our volunteers, staff and funders in lifting the spirits of our residents with festive holiday decorations and the warmth of community," said Tori Lyon, Jericho Project CEO.

At seven Jericho supportive housing residences and service centers across the city, including three veteran residences in the Bronx, volunteer teams will wrap and assemble gift bags and decorate for the holidays. This year's Day of Action is made possible by eight corporate and community partners: ExtensisHR, Drexel Hamilton, Douglaston Development, Millennium Management, Gibson Dunn, BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley and MEGA Contracting Group.

Jericho serves more than 3,000 New Yorkers annually, including 700 veterans, with supportive housing and transformative services promoting employment, education, mental health and wellness, and family stability. 95% of Jericho's residents do not return to homelessness.

Jericho's supportive housing portfolio includes eight congregate residences and two scatter-site programs that together comprise more than 700 apartments for individuals and families who have experienced homelessness. These apartments offer residents the dignity and stability of a home of their own with a private lease and key, with rent set at one third of their income, and are supported by onsite and community-based services that promote long-term stability.

To contribute to the Day of Action, contact Daniel Preston, Deputy Chief, Development and Communications, [email protected] .

About Jericho Project: Jericho Project empowers individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity by providing housing and person-centered services to address social inequities. For 42 years, Jericho has provided supportive housing and counseling services to thousands of individuals experiencing chronic homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse.

Jericho Project employs rigorous fiscal discipline and works with valued public-private partnerships and a foundation of dedicated donors to advance its mission. Jericho's housing and extended services cost $18,000 per person annually, compared to $50,000 for a single adult shelter, $74,000 for a room in a family shelter, $115,000 for a city jail cell and $1,000+ per day for a hospital bed. For more information: jerichoproject.org | @jerichoproject1983

Media Contact: Lynthia Romney, [email protected] 914-589-2140

SOURCE Jericho Project