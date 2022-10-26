Jericho School District Celebrates "With Every Letter Comes a Story", its Fifth Book Published Through the Canon Solutions America Future Authors Project

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Select students at Jericho High School experienced first-hand what it's like to be a published author, thanks to the Future Authors Project, a writing workshop supported by Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. These talented Jericho students produced a book titled "With Every Letter Comes a Story," a collection of their personal experiences as told through their own writing and photography.

Jericho High School Future Authors Group Photo Jericho Future Authors Book Cover

The Future Authors Project, which first launched in the Jericho School District in 2017, is an annual program that provides high school students an inside look into the writing process from idea conception, drafting, and editing through to publication. The students also participate in an official book launch, held this year on October 20 at Jericho High School, where they sign copies of the published books, printed on Canon production print technology by Suffolk Printing.

"The stories included in the book are a collection of personal reflections, shared challenges and experiences from each student," said Dr. Daniel Salzman, Curriculum Associate for English Language Arts, Jericho School District. "I am proud of each and every one of our students for creating this wonderful book and sharing it with us, and taking their first professional steps into the world of writing."

The goal of the workshop is to sharpen writing, editing, and storytelling skills. This year's theme of "letters" gave the writers the opportunity to unearth their untold stories through a one-on-one message format, addressing recipients such as "My Younger Self," "Memory," "Loss," and "A Stranger." As part of the program, students used Canon imaging equipment during the creative process to capture vivid photographs to accompany their written work. Canon equipped each student with an EOS M50 Mark II camera and provided training on basic photography principles. The writings and photos of the students were combined into the book "With Every Letter Comes a Story," affording each student a published author credit.

"We would like to give a huge thanks to Canon Solutions America for helping us complete yet another successful book," said Heather McGee, English teacher, Jericho High School. "The Future Authors Project provides our students with the opportunity to unleash their creativity capacities."

For some of the students, this was the first time ever seeing their work published in a printed book, sparking strong feelings of accomplishment. Jericho High School Senior, Jerry Zhao, explained this was a proud moment.

"It was a great experience collaborating with my teachers and fellow students during the writing and photography process," said Zhao. "It was surreal to see the finished product, and I think more schools should offer students wonderful programs like Future Authors."

Andrew MacCallum, senior manager of the Imaging Technologies and Communications Group at Canon U.S.A., Inc., visited the Future Authors students at the workshop this summer, to share his knowledge of photography and give tips and tricks about how to take great pictures for the book.

"It's a rewarding experience to help these future authors and future photographers—and show them how they can tell their stories through pictures," said MacCallum. "We hope the Future Authors Project strengthens these students' writing and photography skills, and enhances their critical thinking."

Supporting the Future Authors Project is in line with Canon's corporate philosophy of Kyosei, which is defined as "all people regardless of race, religion or culture, harmoniously living and working together into the future."

"This program is a terrific example of what high school students can accomplish when they are provided with the right tools," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America. "I always enjoy reading their stories and seeing the creativity and inspiration that goes into their work. There is incredible collaboration at work here—from the students and faculty of Jericho High School, to the team at Suffolk Printing, to the staff at Canon U.S.A. and Canon Solutions America. We all come together in support of the Future Authors Project."

