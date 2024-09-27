Jeristotle Drops New Single "Dream" in Collaboration with London Producer DJ Chrome

An Ode to Persistence and Reflection on the Ever-Evolving Nature of Dreams

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hip-hop artist and entrepreneur Jeristotle has teamed up with London-based producer DJ Chrome for his latest single, "Dream," a track that pays homage to the legendary Notorious B.I.G. and his iconic line, "It was all a dream." This powerful new release is a reflection on the evolution of aspirations, the unexpected twists of life, and the resilience required to keep pursuing one's passion.

"Dream" is a soulful yet hard-hitting track that weaves Jeristotle's personal journey with nostalgic references, reminding listeners of the unyielding hope that hip-hop embodies. The song delves into the early days of Jeristotle's music career as part of the hip-hop duo Beer N Black, a time filled with excitement, promise, and shared ambitions. But as life took its course, Jeristotle's partner had to step away to support his family, leaving Jeristotle to grapple with the harsh reality that sometimes dreams don't unfold the way we expect.

"Making music with Beer N Black was an incredible experience," Jeristotle recalls. "We were living the dream, performing at shows, and connecting with people. But when my partner had to make the tough choice to step back, I was left wondering if the dream was ever really meant for both of us, or just me."

Produced by DJ Chrome, whose eclectic beats complement Jeristotle's introspective lyrics, "Dream" captures the essence of perseverance in the face of disappointment. It's a testament to the idea that even when dreams seem to fade, they can take on new forms, meant for diﬀerent chapters in life. Jeristotle reflects on his realization that the dream may have always been his own, a calling he had to answer even when it seemed uncertain or unattainable.

"I came to understand that sometimes dreams are personal," Jeristotle says. "It took me a long time to see that this path was always meant for me, and maybe not everyone was supposed to come along for the whole journey."

"Dream" is more than just a song—it's a message of resilience and self-awareness, urging listeners to reflect on their own dreams and the roads they've traveled. It's an anthem for anyone who's had to recalibrate their aspirations, a reminder that it's never too late to pursue what truly matters.

Jeristotle continues to inspire with his music and his nonprofit, Raps & Apps, dedicated to supporting emerging artists. With "Dream," he once again showcases his ability to turn personal experiences into universally resonant art.

"Dream" is available now on all major streaming platforms.

About Jeristotle

Jeristotle is a rapper, entrepreneur, and founder of the nonprofit organization Raps & Apps, based in Corpus Christi, TX. He aims to inspire others through his music and philanthropic eﬀorts, believing that "Being Smart is Dope." His work reflects a deep commitment to helping others achieve their own version of greatness.

About DJ Chrome

DJ Chrome is a London-based producer known for his unique blend of classic and contemporary hip-hop beats. His collaborations span the globe, bringing together artists from diﬀerent backgrounds to create music that resonates on a universal scale.

