Jermikko Fashion Launches JERMIKKO UNZIP EASY DRINK 'N' EAT FACE MASK™ For Optimal Functionality And Comfort, Perfect For Dine-In

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jermikko Design - headquartered in Chicago and best known for pioneering fashionable coats, jackets and the inventive, dual-patented, SwapOut Hoodie™, made popular by Beyoncé's Lemonade music video - is once again disrupting the fashion industry by launching the JERMIKKO UNZIP EASY DRINK 'N' EAT FACE MASK™ in light of COVID-19 safety protocols. Made of 100% anti-microbial cotton, treated for 95% safety and designed for functionality and convenience, the JERMIKKO UNZIP EASY DRINK 'N' EAT FACE MASK™ is tailored for eating, drinking and breathing in public, without having to remove the mask completely. The practically designed mask includes a zipper conveniently located down its center, which can be easily zipped and unzipped for optimal functionality.

Jermikko Shoshanna, Owner & Executive Fashion Design Director of Jermikko Fashion and inventor of the JERMIKKO UNZIP EASY DRINK 'N' EAT FACE MASK™, is a nationally recognized history-maker and documented in the Library of Congress as a style maker. No stranger to innovation, Shoshanna has pioneered the industry since the 1970's and isn't slowing down anytime soon. In fact, the Chicago-born designer was recently awarded a contract by Chicago Mayor, Lori Lightfoot, to design and produce more than 304,000, cloth face masks, during the height of COVID-19. Jermikko's masks were assessed to be the best quality, fit, and highest safety factor and use for personal protection.

In 2014, Jermikko Fashion changed athleisure wear forever by inventing the SwapOut Hoodie™ - an interchangeable, zip-apart, complete garment that creates an unending amount of color options for the hoodie wearer. This iconic design not only caught the attention of celebrities like Beyoncé, but also recognized Jermikko as the first African American in history to ever receive a patent on a wearable garment.

Months prior to inventing the JERMIKKO UNZIP EASY DRINK 'N' EAT FACE MASK™, Jermikko had a vision to create a face mask that allowed wearers to easily navigate daily life functions such as eating and drinking without having to store masks in a pocket, purse or other place that could potentially carry a virus. Moving on intuition alone, Shoshanna designed a prototype for the mask and filed a patent on her new vision. Thus, the JERMIKKO UNZIP EASY DRINK 'N' EAT FACE MASK™ was invented.

"My radical faith has always driven my inspiration, and inventing a face mask in the middle of a global pandemic is a testament to it," says Jermikko Shoshanna, the first designer of color to win the Apparel Industry Board of Illinois' 1997 "Designer of the Year" award. "My designs have always challenged the boundaries of fashion, and I create authentic pieces that help the greater good. As a result, orders of the face mask are starting to pour in, and I am actively seeking licensing opportunities that will allow my invention to be manufactured and sold on a global scale."

The JERMIKKO UNZIP EASY DRINK 'N' EAT FACE MASK™ is available in a selection of colors and patterns. Each mask currently retails for $25.60 USD; for licensing opportunities contact [email protected].

ABOUT JERMIKKO DESIGN

Jermikko Design holds an historical record as Chicago's first African American and woman-owned factories and longest established design manufacturer, in earlier years employing more than 40 individuals in a 30,000 square-foot factory on Chicago's northside. It is best known in the fashion and retail industry for revolutionizing outerwear with its colorful, shapes, styles, print, applique, and designs sold nationally and internationally. The company is also a certified supplier to the Department of Defense and has created, supplied, and manufactured clothing for all branches of the armed services for more than 20 years. Additionally, Jermikko Fashion has designed clothing for national ad campaigns, including jackets and coats for the Marlboro Man and Tanqueray® Gin; its designs have also appeared in movies and tv shows such Spike Lee's "Chiraq," CBS's "Touched by an Angel," and FOX TV's "Empire," to name a few. For more information about Jermikko Fashion, visit www.jermikko.com.

SOURCE Jermikko Design