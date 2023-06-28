Jerome Adams Joins AbsoluteCare's Board of Directors

Former U.S. Surgeon General Lends His Expertise

COLUMBIA, Md., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AbsoluteCare, a concierge, PCP-driven care model serving the most medically complex and compromised members, is pleased to welcome the 20th Surgeon General of the United States, Dr. Jerome Adams, to our board.

Dr. Adams is recognized for his exceptional leadership and invaluable contributions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. This unprecedented period found him unwavering in his dedication and compassion while guiding the country through one of the most challenging periods in recent history. A trusted voice during the pandemic, Dr. Adams provided essential guidance and evidence-based recommendations to the public.

In addition, Dr. Adams actively campaigned to address annual flu vaccines, particularly for children, and prioritized the opioid crisis and untreated mental health. Perhaps his greatest contribution during his tenure, however, was his dedication to health equity. He actively engaged with community leaders and grassroots organizations to address healthcare disparities in vulnerable and underserved communities. Known for offering care that goes beyond medicine™, AbsoluteCare serves vulnerable and chronically ill individuals by focusing on the whole person, improving the quality of life for our members and a reduction in healthcare costs for Medicaid and Medicare payers. Dr. Adams's focus on behavioral healthcare, including mental health and substance use issues, is in line with the priorities of this clinically integrated healthcare model.

"Dr. Jerome Adams is a distinguished figure in the field of public health and a passionate advocate for health equity," said Michael P. Radu, CEO, AbsoluteCare. "With an impressive track record and a commitment to serving underserved communities across the country, Dr. Adams has demonstrated unwavering dedication to improving the health and well-being of all Americans."

"I am extremely excited to join the AbsoluteCare Board of Directors," said Dr. Adams. "The work this organization undertakes in helping the most vulnerable and chronically ill among us aligns closely with the hallmarks of my medical career."

As the State Health Commissioner for Indiana, he played a pivotal role in tackling critical health issues and implemented innovative strategies for tackling the opioid epidemic in Indiana. He also served as the Vice Admiral of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, where he led efforts to strengthen national responses to public health emergencies.

These days, Dr. Adams is a Presidential Fellow and the Executive Director of Purdue University's Health Equity Initiatives, as well as Distinguished Professor of Practice in Pharmacy and Public Health. Dr. Adams attended medical school at Indiana University School of Medicine as an Eli Lilly and Company Scholar. He also received a master's degree in public health from the University of California, Berkeley, where he focused on chronic disease prevention. He is a board-certified anesthesiologist. Recognized for his exceptional leadership, compassion, and innovative approaches, Dr. Adams continues to inspire change and shape the future of public health.

About AbsoluteCare

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, AbsoluteCare is a leading value-based integrated healthcare provider. We go beyond medicine™ to provide comprehensive and preventive care to the most vulnerable populations. AbsoluteCare offers health services using a risk-bearing, PCP-driven care model. We treat the most clinically complex members of the communities we serve—many of whom face behavioral health, substance use, and SDoH challenges. AbsoluteCare tends exclusively to the needs of the high-risk population who persistently represent a disproportionate amount of unnecessary utilization and cost, regardless of whether they are engaged with other PCPs. We deliver this care in our Comprehensive Care Centers as well as in the communities we serve. In our more than 20 years, AbsoluteCare has consistently achieved unprecedented outcomes by addressing medical and psychosocial issues, as well as life's hardships that exacerbate chronic health conditions and complicate access to care. AbsoluteCare currently operates in seven markets: Baltimore and Prince George's County, MD; Cleveland and Columbus, OH; New Orleans, LA; and Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, PA.

For more information, visit www.absolutecare.com.

Contact: Lauren Cutruzzula

410-504-6971

[email protected]com

SOURCE AbsoluteCare