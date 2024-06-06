Jerome Bettis, NFL Legend and Hall of Famer, Co-Hosts Aire Serv® Ultimate Fantasy Football Draft Party

WACO, Texas, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Pittsburgh Steeler running back and NFL Hall of Fame member Jerome Bettis, known as "The Bus," will co-host the Aire Serv® Ultimate Fantasy Football Draft Party in Nashville on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

Those who want to participate can enter the Aire Serv Ultimate Fantasy Football Draft Party contest for a chance to be selected as a winner. The winners will have the opportunity to travel to Nashville to meet and mingle with Bettis and enjoy the excitement of drafting their fantasy football teams for the upcoming season.

Bettis began working with Aire Serv, a Neighborly® company, in 2020 to promote the importance of indoor air quality in the home, a subject Bettis is passionate about, having been diagnosed with asthma at age 13.

"I've enjoyed working with Aire Serv, a Neighborly company, over the last three years, from installing an indoor air quality system in the home of a deserving family to participating in my Blue & Gold Classic Golf Tournament with several Aire Serv franchise owners, and now being able to co-host their fantasy football draft party," said Bettis. "I'm excited for this year and meeting the winning recipients in Nashville for the draft party."

Working with Aire Serv, Bettis continues to make a positive impact in communities nationwide by raising awareness of the importance of quality indoor air and important causes and initiatives that benefit others.

"We are thrilled to have Jerome Bettis co-hosting our Ultimate Fantasy Football Draft Party," said Brad Roberson, president of Aire Serv, a Neighborly company. "Jerome's passion for football and dedication to excellence mirrors our values at Aire Serv, and we are excited to work with him to create an unforgettable experience for fans."

Aire Serv is dedicated to helping people breathe better by ensuring the best indoor air quality possible. While HVAC services are often associated with heating and cooling, Aire Serv goes above and beyond by prioritizing indoor air quality. They understand that clean, fresh air is essential for health and comfort, which is why their expert technicians specialize in providing comprehensive indoor air quality solutions.

For more information about the Aire Serv Ultimate Fantasy Football Draft Party and to enter the contest, visit aireserv.com/fantasydraft.

About Aire Serv ® , a Neighborly ® company

Aire Serv®, a Neighborly® company, is a global franchise providing installation, maintenance and repair of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and indoor air quality systems. Aire Serv® franchisees provide services to residential and commercial customers from more than 200 locations worldwide. Established in 1993, Aire Serv® is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchises in six countries that have collectively served 14 million+ customers by repairing, maintaining, and enhancing their homes and businesses. Neighborly.com and the Neighborly mobile app connects consumers to local service providers that meet rigorous franchisor standards across 19 service categories. For more information about Aire Serv®, visit AireServ.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

