BOURBONNAIS, Ill., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jerome Swale, M.D., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor in the field of Medicine as an Ophthalmologist and Owner at Fisher-Swale-Nicholson Eye Center.

Fisher-Swale-Nicholson Eye Center is a full-service eye practice, rendering innovative treatments for vision correction throughout the Kankakee Valley and Bourbonnais area. The office specializes in ophthalmology, optometry and opticianry.

Having twenty-eight years of experience, Dr. Swale is an expert at diagnosing and treating eye diseases, vision loss, detached retinas, cataracts, and glaucoma. He practices comprehensive ophthalmology, offering patients an extensive line of services, including small-incision, no-stitch cataract surgery and laser eye surgery. He has been working at Fisher-Swale-Nicholson Eye Center since 1991.

An academic scholar, Dr. Swale received a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry at Taylor University and a Doctorate of Medicine at the Chicago Medical School, where he graduated magna cum laude. He completed a surgical internship at Naval Hospital San Diego and advanced training at Aerospace Medical Institute, where he served as a flight surgeon and general medical officer. Following this, he increased his ophthalmological knowledge during a residency at the University of Missouri in Kansas City.

In acknowledgment of affiliations, Dr. Wale is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology. Active within several organizations, he is a diplomat of the National Board of Medical Examiners and a member of the following businesses: American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons, International Society Refractive Surgery, and American Academy of Ophthalmology. Previously, he served as a chairman for the Department of Ophthalmology, Otolaryngology, and Head and Neck Surgery at Proven at Provena St. Mary's Hospital and the Riverside Medical Center.

For more information, please visit www.fisherswale.com.

