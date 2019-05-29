Jerome Swale, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BOURBONNAIS, Ill., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Specializing in eye diseases, vision loss, detached retinas, cataracts, and glaucoma, Dr. Swale practices comprehensive ophthalmology with an emphasis on small-incision, no-stitch cataract surgery and laser eye surgery. With over 28 years of experience in the medical field, Dr. Jerome Swale joined Fisher-Swale-Nicholson Eye Center in 1991.

Throughout his education and training, Dr. Swale received his medical degree from the Chicago Medical School, completed a surgical internship at Naval Hospital San Diego and additional training at Aerospace Medical Institute. In addition, Dr. Swale served as flight surgeon and general medical officer at Alameda Naval Air Station in California and completed an ophthalmology residency at the University of Missouri in Kansas City. Dr. Swale is a diplomate of the National Board of Medical Examiners and is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology.

To further his education and training, Dr. Swale is a member of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons, the International Society Refractive Surgery, and the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Additionally, Dr. Swale has served as Chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology, Otolaryngology, and Head and Neck Surgery at both Provena St. Mary's Hospital and Riverside Medical Center.

