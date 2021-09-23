Jerome's Furniture Launches WebAR, Powered by the Marxent 3D Cloud

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Jerome's Furniture announced the launch of WebAR on Jeromes.com, extending their Augmented Reality furniture shopping experience to all smartphone shoppers. The retailer first implemented AR in 2016 and already offers Marxent-powered AR apps for both iPhone and Android.

"Customers who use our AR apps can't get enough. They just love seeing how a new sofa will look in their living room." Tweet this “Our goal with AR has always been to meet customers wherever they are and however they shop - in-store, online, with apps, or from mobile browsers,” said Scott Perry, Executive Vice President Digital Marketing at Jerome's Furniture. “Because we subscribe to the Marxent 3D Cloud, it was easy to convert the 3D content that we use for our 3D Room Planner and AR apps into WebAR-ready USDZ and GLB files. Thanks to Marxent, our time-to-market on this is unmatched,” Perry said. Jerome's new WebAR feature allows Jeromes.com shoppers to see how furniture will look in their space. Jerome's also offers Augmented Reality apps for iOS and Android. Jerome's Web AR, Augmented Reality apps and 3D Room Planner are all powered by the Marxent 3D Cloud. Create 3D content once, use it everywhere.

Jerome's was the first US-based furniture retailer to invest in Augmented Reality and is the first US-based retailer to launch WebAR for furniture. Powered by the Marxent 3D Cloud, the all-new WebAR experience allows users shopping on smartphones to launch 3D Augmented Reality products directly from jeromes.com. Over 1000 Jerome's product SKUs are WebAR enabled.

In addition to launching 3D products within the context of their homes, the new WebAR feature allows shoppers to view products together in-store or from the comfort of home. Shoppers can also save the models to their phones, text them to friends and family, or share them on social media.

"The power of the tech is clear," Perry said. "Customers who use our AR apps can't get enough. They just love seeing how a new sofa will look in their living room. We wanted to extend this fun, immersive, and helpful AR experience to our mobile web customers as well."

"Jerome's saw the future on this one," said Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-founder of Marxent. "Over the past two years, they have seen a significant uptick in the number of shoppers using their AR apps for iPhone and Android. WebAR opens up the experience to mobile web users as well. It is the next leap forward in the AR customer experience," Besecker said.

The retailer's current AR e-commerce apps for Android and iOS have tens of thousands of sessions per month and thousands of users. The AR feature converts to sales on a consistently high basis.

Here's how it works:

Start shopping - Visit Jeromes.com on your mobile device or computer.

Visit Jeromes.com on your mobile device or computer. Find a product you like - Try the Mesa Sofa Chaise or the Palmer Queen Bed

- Try the Mesa Sofa Chaise or the Palmer Queen Bed Launch the product in AR - Tap the 'See it in my room' button on your phone. If you're on a computer, click the 'See it in my room' button to launch a QR code to launch the AR product from your phone.

Check out Jerome's WebAR at jeromes.com

Download the Jerome's AR app for iPhone or Android

Find a Jerome's near you with our store finder

About Jerome's Furniture

Founded in 1954, Jerome's Furniture is a third-generation, Southern California family business, headquartered in San Diego, Calif., with 14 home furnishings retail locations, one Urban Outlet showroom and 10 stand-alone mattress retail locations. Regarded fondly by generations of families, Jerome's is known as the best furniture retailer for everyday value ("Jerry's Price") and a wide selection of products. Recognized with numerous awards and a Top 50 retailer, Jerome's offers complimentary design services, furniture removal services, and augmented reality software to help customers achieve their optimal look. To learn more, visit www.jeromes.com.

About Marxent

Marxent is the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, and office furniture. Marxent's 3D Cloud platform allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Product Configurators, 3D Sectional Configurator, 3D Room Planner with Design from Photo, 360 Product Spins, 3D Renders, Augmented Reality retail apps, and Virtual Reality retail apps. Marxent has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio, and St. Petersburg Florida as well as an international presence with offices in London, England; Paris, France; and Leipzig, Germany. Clients include Lowe's Home Improvement, Macy's, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. Every 3D App, Under One Roof. For more information, visit www.marxent.com.

