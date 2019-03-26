Jeron Electronic Systems Noti-Fi™ Application and SIP Voice Connection achieve Certified Integration with Spectralink Versity Smartphone

"In order to compete amid the growing array of challenges and complexities that define today's healthcare environments, hospitals and other healthcare providers are seeking mobile solutions that can empower their staff with better information to elevate patient care while enhancing their efficiency and productivity," said Bill Foster, director Healthcare Business Development for Spectralink. "Spectralink and Jeron address these needs with smarter tools that enable more immediate information exchange among caregivers and better communication between patients and their clinicians, even while away from the bedside."

With the certification of SIP voice and Noti-Fi alerting for the Versity smartphone, healthcare providers can:

Seamlessly receive alerts on their Versity smartphone from patient and staff calls placed on the Jeron Provider Nurse Call system

Securely respond to their patients through direct audio communications to the patient's bedside station

Simultaneously alert entire caregiver teams to urgent events such as Code Blue or Rapid Response

Streamline responses to patients by "accepting" a patient call, saving wasted steps from other caregivers on the team

Two leading-edge technologies; one exceptional solution

Purpose built for the rigors and requirements of today's healthcare workflows and working environments, the Versity smartphone delivers enterprise-grade performance, superior voice quality and proven reliability in a durable, slim, lightweight design that is easy to carry and use.

Jeron's SIP voice integration and Noti-Fi Application augment these capabilities with ready access to real-time data that helps clinicians enhance patient care, improve clinical collaboration and drive better outcomes. Deployed through Versity's open Android platform, Provider® 790 keeps staff mobile while completely connected to their patients and team members for streamlined workflows and direct communications.

"We are very excited to team with Spectralink to give our mutual customers a new level of integration within the Versity smartphone," explains Ericka Baran, vice president of Sales and Marketing at Jeron. "The Spectralink Versity platform is the perfect enterprise device to provide a single point of integration with Jeron Nurse Call, giving our mutual facilities and caregivers access to information when they need it the most."

Partnering for success: Spectralink AIMS partner program

The successful partnership and joint solution offering of Spectralink and Jeron is just one of many successes made possible through Spectralink's Application Integration and Management Solutions (AIMS). Established in 2014, the AIMS program provides a collaborative environment for partners and Spectralink to work together to integrate and enrich solutions for enterprise customers in key industries such as healthcare.

"Spectralink is proud to support a vast ecosystem of application partners in the healthcare industry through our AIMS partnership program," said Andrew Duncan, vice president of Product Management and Technology Solutions at Spectralink. "By working collaboratively with partners like Jeron, we're able to enrich and extend the capabilities of our devices to help healthcare organizations enhance patient care, improve workflow efficiency and fuel workforce productivity."

To learn more about this joint solution and the Spectralink AIMS partner program, visit www.spectralink.com.

About Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc

A leader in communications systems for the healthcare and life safety industries, Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. is the engineering and manufacturing force behind Provider Nurse Call and Pro-Alert Area of Rescue Systems. These systems facilitate communications, help speed response times and integrate with a wide spectrum of alerting and notification technologies, all focused on delivering the highest levels of safety. From its founding in 1965, Jeron has earned a solid reputation for innovation, quality and service. Jeron products are engineered and manufactured in the USA. For more information please visit, www.jeron.com.

About Spectralink

Spectralink leads the enterprise mobility market with industry's most deployed mobility solution portfolio optimized for mission-critical healthcare, retail, manufacturing and hospitality applications. As the enterprises transition to mobile workflows, Spectralink is at the forefront of the industry transformation through its innovative end-to-end mobility portfolio. Designed for challenging RF environments, our mobile solutions enable enterprises to streamline their workflows and deliver a positive customer experience. To protect our customers' investments in UC platforms, we offer the best interoperability in the industry with the leading call control platforms. Since 1990, Spectralink has deployed millions of mobile devices worldwide – providing enterprises with the industry's most reliable, high quality and secure mobility solutions. For more information, please visit www.spectralink.com.

