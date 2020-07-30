Jerrick Announces the Formal Appointment of Mark Standish as Chairman of the Board

FORT LEE, N.J., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: JMDA) (the "Company" or "Jerrick") today announced that at a recent Board Meeting, held following the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders , Mark Standish formally assumed the duties and responsibilities of Chairman of Jerrick's Board of Directors by unanimous vote of the board. Additionally, Mark Patterson and Laurie Weisberg officially began their tenure as independent board directors. With these three new appointments now in effect, the Company has already begun benefiting from the board's network, collective experience, and proven capacity to propel Jerrick's revenue growth and align resources to successfully execute its strategic vision.

In conjunction with Mr. Standish's official assumption of the Chairman role, Leonard Schiller has formally stepped down from his previous role as Chairman, and will remain a member of Jerrick's Board of Directors.



"In addition to being my longtime mentor and friend, Mark Standish brings deep expertise in financial services, strategic growth, and organizational development acquired over the course of an impressive career," said Jerrick CEO Jeremy Frommer. "Mark's leadership only further bolsters our momentum as we head into August, the month we expect to uplist."

Remarked Mr. Standish: "It is a particularly exciting time to be joining Jerrick as the company embarks on its next chapter. Jerrick's success thus far is a testament to the inherent value of the Vocal technology platform and the leadership of a strong management team and board."

Continued Standish, "Laurie Weisberg brings a unique connectivity and customer perspective from her extensive experience managing complex operations at companies like Intent, Curalate, and Thrive Global, where she served as Chief Revenue Officer to Arianna Huffington. She is an excellent addition to our Board."

"Mark Patterson brings invaluable experience in the financial markets and portfolio management, having co-founded MatlinPatterson Global Advisors, a private equity firm in the distressed investment space, and subsequently expanding the firm's portfolio well beyond that. Both Laurie and Mark's deep industry knowledge and expertise in their respective disciplines have made them immediate assets to our board. As Chairman, I look forward to working with them, as well as with my predecessor and tenured board member Len Schiller, our newly named CFO Chelsea Pullano, and the rest of the Jerrick team."

With the appointment of the new board members comes the establishment of the Company's Audit Committee (chaired by Mr. Standish), Compensation Committee (chaired by Mr. Patterson), and Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee (chaired by Ms. Weisberg). Together, these committees will work to assure investors of Jerrick's commitment to the highest possible standards of corporate governance, particularly during the process of uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Markets.

About Jerrick

Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc. is the parent company and creator of the Vocal platform. The Company creates technology-based solutions to solve problems for the creative community. Through Vocal, Jerrick identifies and leverages opportunities within the digital platform and content monetization space. Since launching in 2016, Vocal has become home to over 650,000 content creators and brands of all shapes and sizes, attracting audiences across its network of wholly owned and operated communities.

Jerrick: https://jerrick.media

Jerrick IR: https://investors.jerrick.media

Vocal Platform: https://vocal.media

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://jerrick.media

