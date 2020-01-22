Jerrick Introduces Challenges Feature on Vocal

FORT LEE, N.J., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: JMDA) (the "Company" or "Jerrick") today announced the launch of Challenges, a new model for creators and brands to get inspired and join the Vocal community at large in some friendly competition. Vocal will host multiple Challenges, or themed story contests, each month across a range of topics. Creators can participate in these contests for the chance to win cash prizes, experiences, and more. The introduction of Challenges showcases Vocal's unique ability to leverage the power of its creators, its communities and its curation capabilities to host unique content experiences that drive success and value for brands and creators, and their audiences simultaneously.



"Creator Challenges represent a win-win for all of Vocal's stakeholders, including the company itself," explained Jerrick CEO Jeremy Frommer.

Core to Vocal's unique value proposition for creators is its ability to provide a non-interruptive, ad-free environment in which creators can publish and share their content. Brands are similarly compelled to work with Vocal for Brands , attracted by the proven merits of branded storytelling, which fosters a far more authentic and engaging experience than its display ad predecessors.

Now, with Challenges, brands can tap into Vocal's network of over 500,000 content creators and encourage them to interact with, learn about and promote their brand while benefiting from the peace of mind inherent to Vocal's brand-safe, moderated and curated environment. "Brand-sponsored Challenges will effectively yield a collection of crowdsourced branded content for brands and help them reach a wider audience," explained Frommer.

At the same time, Challenges provide creators with the opportunity to amplify their engagement and be further rewarded for their content, while enabling audiences to discover quality content being generated by their favorite creators.

Said Justin Maury , Vocal founder and President of Jerrick, "Challenges are the most important product update introduced into Vocal to date, allowing creators to connect with brands in an authentic, non-interruptive way that builds brand love and affinity while simultaneously giving creators more of what they love about Vocal–monetization and discovery."

To start off, Vocal is launching three Challenges that will give creators the opportunity to explore and expand their creativity: Mobile Moments , in partnership with Moment , asks creators to share a favorite smartphone photo, and the unique story behind it. Locals Only is a Challenge that encourages creators to show off the hidden spots in their hometowns, and Behind the Beat is a music-focused story contest exclusive to Vocal+ members, all about the songs that changed our creators' lives.

View all active Challenges here . To participate in the exclusive Vocal+ Challenges, you can upgrade to Vocal+ membership here .

About Jerrick

Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC: JMDA) develops technology-based solutions to solve digital problems. Through the combination of design, thought and data analysis, the company builds products that influence a worldwide audience.

Jerrick's flagship product is Vocal, a proprietary long-form digital publishing platform that provides storytelling tools and engaged communities for creators to get discovered and fund their creativity.

