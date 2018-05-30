Jerrick Media Secures $600,000 in Funding to Advance New Revenue Streams for Its Vocal Platform

"With this capital secured, we now move aggressively on introducing new revenue generating features to Jerrick's flagship product Vocal," said Jerrick's CEO Jeremy Frommer. "With the successful completion of our 2017 Annual Report, announced on May 17, 2018, and our early adoption of the new accounting standards, I expect our Q1 financials to be filed shortly and see no further delays occurring on future filings as we approach an expected April 2019 uplisting to the NASDAQ markets. I look forward to presenting at a number of upcoming conferences this year."

The Company will be presenting at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational. The conference will be held on June 4-6, 2018 in Bel Air, California at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel.

Jeremy Frommer will deliver the Company's corporate presentation and discuss the current digital media landscape and Jerrick's flagship product Vocal. Mr. Frommer will also be meeting with investors one-on-one.

About Jerrick

Jerrick is a holding company that develops technology-based solutions designed to solve for challenges that have resulted from disruption and evolution within the broad media and content generation environment. Its flagship product Vocal is a long-form, digital publishing platform focused on supporting content creators with content management tools that are embedded within digital communities. Vocal is architected to enable targeted marketing of branded content and e-commerce opportunities embedded within long-form content. Vocal's community sites are managed by a dedicated team, whose primary focus is on creating healthy communities and identifying monetization opportunities within them.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Company Contact: Investor Relations: Jeremy Frommer, CEO Sharon Solomon Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc. Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc. 201-258-3770 201-258-3770 info@jerrick.media ir@jerrick.media

