Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson launch Polite Society, a new clean beauty brand exclusive to ULTA Beauty

News provided by

Polite Society

27 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry icons, Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson, are back to rewrite the rules of beauty for the modern world with Polite Society, a new disruptive clean beauty brand, powered by the founders' signature rebellious creativity and legendary unapologetic positivity.

Following their departure from Too Faced Cosmetics and the record-breaking sale to Estée Lauder Companies for $1.45 billion, brand founders, Jerrod & Jeremy, are setting out to put positivity and power behind pretty and encourage consumers to embrace what makes each of us uniquely beautiful.

Continue Reading
Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson launch Polite Society, a new clean beauty brand exclusive to ULTA Beauty
Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson launch Polite Society, a new clean beauty brand exclusive to ULTA Beauty

Fueled by Jerrod's legendary creative vision and Jeremy's strategic business genius, Polite Society, under Toy Box Brands, will continue bringing consumers ground-breaking beauty products and cosmetics experiences that inspire, elevate and deliver on their promises by infusing the world with their brand of bold, unapologetic positivity, love and creativity. 

Developed with cutting-edge innovation, clean-science technology and cruelty-free, vegan and natural ingredients, each Polite Society product was designed to create, and inspire, world class, artistry-level formulas that redefine clean beauty for the modern world. In Jerrod's words, "if it's not a WOW in every way, we won't make it."

The first four products, Greatest Lashes of All Time Mascara, B.I.G. Mouth Lip Plumping Oil Gloss, More than a Pretty Face Foundation, and Go flush Yourself Blush & Glow Face Palette will be carried exclusively at ULTA Beauty nationwide and PoliteSociety.com.

Known for their cheeky creativity, and never-before-seen innovations, Jerrod & Jeremy are ready to disrupt the industry once again.

"Polite Society is your permission to wear your truth loudly, proudly," says Blandino. "In Polite Society, YOU are the trend. This is your moment to makeup your own rules and let makeup liberate you, expressing exactly who you are and who you're meant to be."

Follow @politesocietybeauty and @jerrodblandino for more.

CONTACTS:
[email protected]
[email protected] 

WEBSITE:
www.politesociety.com 

SOURCE Polite Society

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.