Jerry Barnes Celebrates 50 Years at The Wooster Brush Company

Jerry applied to The Wooster Brush Company back in 1968 on a recommendation made by one of his Northwestern High School guidance counselors. After an interview with Ed Heckendorn, Wooster offered Jerry a job right away. Jerry admits now that his original plan was to only work for Wooster Brush for eight or ten years until he could start his own auto repair business; he had no idea that those years would quickly evolve into five decades of service.

He started as part of stock service in the assembly department. Jerry would take a brief military leave the following February as a member of the Air National Guard. He's been with Wooster Brush ever since his return from military service. Now 50 years later, he's a Journeyman Mechanic specializing in industrial machine repair. Jerry also served as a board member for the Wooster Brush Employee Relief Association from 1979–1981.

"There has been a lot of change over the years," Jerry said. "But the biggest change really has to be our facility. I've seen our buildings grow and expand so many times from the late 1960s to today."

When he's not working, Jerry likes to spend time with his wife Sandy, daughter Stacy, three stepchildren: Jessica, Brett, Michelle, and his four grandchildren. He also loves to ride his 2013 Harley-Davidson Road King. "I have 50,000 miles on it already and I'm looking forward to more" he said.

"I've enjoyed my time here and the people," Jerry said. "I've made a lot of friends. Over the years I have seen many changes. I've enjoyed the challenge of troubleshooting and repairing the equipment as our machinery has evolved. It's been a good experience."

Jerry is the 17th employee in The Wooster Brush Company's 167-year history to reach 50 years of service. He will begin enjoying retirement June 30, 2018.

