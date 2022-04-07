Jerry Garcia Music Arts Teams Up with Strax Networks to Share Stories Behind Garcia's Visual Artistry for Fans Everywhere

The ecologically conscious music and arts services company and emerging AR tech innovator will bring fans even closer to Garcia's artistic genius through insightful augmented reality content

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jerry Garcia Music Arts , which is named after the beloved guitarist, singer and songwriter for the Grateful Dead, whose artistry extended to multidisciplinary visual artistry as well — today announced that select Garcia visual works will soon feature augmented reality (AR) content produced by Strax Networks , an emerging AR programming developer. The collaboration was announced jointly by the Jerry Garcia Music Arts and StraxAR cofounder and CEO Eric Singleton.

Using the StraxAR app, Garcia's fans will soon be able to unlock immersive content that provides information about the virtuoso's visual art by simply holding the app over the selected image. Strax plans to initially create "Straxable" programming for three of Garcia's iconic pieces: the black-and-white rendering "Fish" from 1989; the Pen and Ink Mandolin Player created in 1988; and "California Mission," his graphically rich watercolor work depicting a serene house of worship set amid verdant landscaping from 1992.

Garcia cultivated his love of visual arts as a teenager and ultimately went on to create over 2,000 unique artworks in which he employed pen and ink painting, concrete pencil images, watercolor abstractions and computer-generated art. In the 1990s, Garcia's art was featured in a wildly successful line of neckties, and the ties in the collection remain among the most popular selling ties in retail history.

"All of us at StraxAR are thunderstruck by the privilege of playing a role in sharing the amazing artistry of Jerry Garcia," explains Eric Singleton. "Jerry Garcia Music Arts has furthered his legacy as an exceptional human being whose generosity was matched only by his creative brilliance. We are elated and energized by the opportunity to apply this remarkable technology which brings his artwork to life like never before and to help fans everywhere learn even more about Jerry Garcia's indelible mark that he left on so many."

A spokesperson from Jerry Garcia Music Arts added, "The StraxAR technology creates another level of interactivity and engagement with the fine art. The StraxAR app provides a unique method of delivering ever-changing content to viewers via focal art images. We are grateful to Eric and the StaxAR team for bringing this experience to fans."

About Jerry Garcia Music Arts

Jerry Garcia Music Arts is a music and arts entertainment services company inspired by musician, artist and visionary, Jerry Garcia. The mission-based company engages in plastic-free environmental practices and embraces the idea that music and art bring great healing to the world. https://www.jerrygarciamusicarts.com/

About Strax Networks Inc .

Strax Networks Inc. is a leader in augmented reality and applies its technology to bring the physical and digital world together for educators, brands, artists and their audiences, creating immersive engagement and learning. Augmented reality now has a proven platform on which to build: StraxAR™ is the only augmented reality platform currently ready for mass adoption by large brands. Visit us online at www.straxnetworks.com .

For all media inquiries, contact:

Will Peter

917-647-7988

SOURCE Strax Networks Inc.