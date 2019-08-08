Jerry Hammerschmidt to Partner at Macro Risk Advisors

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Macro Risk Advisors (MRA), a leading provider of global market risk analysis and execution services for institutional investors, today announced the promotion of Jerry Hammerschmidt to Partner. This appointment strengthens the management of MRA and further enables the firm to achieve its mission of helping clients better manage risk and generate return.

Mr. Hammerschmidt has been at MRA since 2015, focused on covering institutional clients on volatility strategies across asset classes. He also plays an active role in helping the trading desk at MRA provide liquidity in option markets to its client base. "In addition to the more than two decades of experience he brings in helping clients decipher market dynamics, Jerry has been a meaningful source of business insight at the firm. We are lucky to have him as a partner," said Brian Bier, head of sales and execution at MRA.

"Amidst ongoing changes in markets, risk and the interaction between the buy-side and sell-side, Jerry is an 'idea guy' helping our team find creative opportunities to better connect with clients. His breadth of experience is highly valuable to our team and we congratulate him on this well-deserved promotion," said Dean Curnutt, founder and CEO of MRA. "I'm excited to be recognized through this promotion and I look forward to continuing to work with our team to help our clients effectively manage risk and develop investment themes," said Mr. Hammerschmidt.

About Macro Risk Advisors

Macro Risk Advisors is an independent derivatives strategy and execution firm headquartered in New York and specializing in translating proprietary market intelligence into specific trading ideas for institutional investors. Utilizing proven techniques for trade execution, MRA enables clients to consistently achieve efficient pricing in the equity and option markets. MRA's strategy notes are read by more than 500 unique institutional firms. The company is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer. For more information, visit www.macroriskadvisors.com or MRAD on Bloomberg.

